Offset Goes All Out For Cardi B’s Birthday

Cardi B shared the efforts Offset put in to celebrate her birthday on Instagram, Wednesday. The Migos rapper decked out the couple’s house with a lavish display featuring flowers and candles in honor of Cardi turning 31.

“Thank you soo much babe @offsetyrn …you always go beyond for me,” Cardi captioned the video. “I love your skin, I love your face, I love your body, your ankles, I love your soul, I love your heart, I love your fart, I love your faith, I love your talent, I will BITE anybody for you lmaaooooo [heart emojis].”

Cardi B & Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Cardi B and Offset celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 at E11EVEN on December 31, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

In the clip, she adds: “Ahhh… So this is why you was rushing me to go downstairs and eat?… Wow, oh my God. This n—a, I swear to God! Wow. I love you, thank you. Seems like it’s gonna be his birthday the way i’m gonna [mouth noises]. I love you, I love you, thank you so much. I’ll bite you b–ches for this man!” In response to the video, fans shared plenty of birthday wishes for Cardi as well as praise for Offset. "Offset doesn’t get enough credit on how much of a good husband he is to Cardi," one user commented. Check out Cardi's full post below.

Cardi B Shares Offset's Plans For Her Birthday

The post arrives as both artists prepare for the release of new albums. Offset's Set It Off is slated to drop on Friday, October 13, 2023, while Cardi's untitled sophomore album will be arriving sometime next year. The two will be collaborating on the song, "Freaky," off of Offset's project. Other featured artists include Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Mango Foo, Latto, Young Nudy, and Chlöe. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B and Offset's relationship on HotNewHipHop.

