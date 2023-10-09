Birdman Reacts To Kanye West Labeling Cardi B An Industry Plant

Birdman says that he's not going to take anything away from anyone in the music industry because he's experienced just how cut-throat it can be. When asked about Kanye West labeling Cardi B an industry plant in a recently resurfaced documentary, the Cash Money mogul declined to comment.

Birdman began by admitting he hadn't seen the clip. "I don't really pass judgment on other people's things," he said in the interview, as shared by No Jumper. "Nah, that's not my thing. No disrespect to nobody. It's just not my thing. I never saw it and if I did see it, I would never pass judgment on that because I don't believe in downplaying people in the music industry in no kinda way because if you in this shit, you know how fucking hard it is. If you in this shit, you know how real it is. If you in this shit, you know that n****s die in this shit."

Birdman Celebrates Lil Wayne's "Funeral" Album

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: Birdman and Lil Waune attend Lil Wayne's "Funeral" album release party on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Young Money/Republic Records)

As for West's original comments, he ranted about the Invasion of Privacy rapper in the leaked film back in 2018. “Cardi B is a plant by the Illuminati,” Ye says in the video. “She don’t write her raps. She just there to sound as as ignorant as possible. She’s literally replaced Nicki Minaj purposely… She thinks it’s a blessing from the universe, it ain’t no f*cking blessing.” Check out Birdman's response to West's remarks below.

Birdman Speaks On Kanye West's Cardi B Comments

Cardi B also has addressed West's comments, sharing a separate clip of the rapper praising her on Twitter. "I was finishing that verse for your girl, you know what I mean? I’ve always believed in her since she was on the show,” Ye says in the clip.

