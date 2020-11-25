reacts
- Pop CultureGeorge Floyd Mourned By Social Media On What Would've Been His 50th BirthdayUsers on social media reflected on George Floyd's impact on what would've been his 50th birthday, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- MusicBirdman Reacts To Kanye West Labeling Cardi B An Industry PlantBirdman says he doesn't want to speak on other people's business.By Cole Blake
- SportsGloRilla Reacts To Old Picture Of Her Holding A Gun Amid Ja Morant SuspensionWhile she didn't comment on the Grizzlies guard's situation, she called herself a "menace" in high school.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV"Power Book II: Ghost" Final Episodes Leak Online, Social Media ReactsNo spoilers, please!By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipNLE Choppa Reacts To Meagan Good Reportedly Dating Jonathan MajorsThe Memphis MC is tired of hearing about his crush's alleged new fling.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralKehlani Removes "N***as" From Streaming After Backlash, Twitter ReactsFans on Twitter expressed disappointment following some backlash over their race, possibly prompting them to remove the song.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Reacts To Haters Calling Her Tattoo SatanicThe genre-defying superstar explained that her latest ink is meant to represent imperfection, not worship the devil.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPolo G Reacts To NBA 2K23 AppearanceThe Chicago MC couldn't help but laugh incredulously when he saw himself as a playable character.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBlueface Reacts To Fans Posting Photos Of Chrisean Rock Before They MetA lot of fans clowned the California rapper for apparently drastically changing Chrisean's look, but he set the timeline straight in his clapback.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralWiz Khalifa's Feet Disgust Social MediaThe rapper's pictures of his fun studio sessions got a stronger response than what he probably expected.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearJT Is "Actin Bad" In Saucy New Instagram Thirst TrapsAs expected, her fellow City Girl Yung Miami was one of many who praised her in the comments section.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralFinesse2Tymes Criticized For Gift To Friend Who Took Charges For HimThe rapper picked his friend up personally and gave him $5K and various new sneakers, but many pointed out that some people don't come home to anything at all.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureRoddy Ricch Reacts To Fan Attempting To Touch Him During PhotoWhen a fan tried to put his arm around the Compton rapper, he had a pretty strong reaction.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearFivio Foreign Clowned For Wearing Viral MSCHF Red BootsIf that description doesn't ring a bell, check out people reacting to Fivio's new kicks and you'll recognize them instantly.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture50 Cent Responds To Usher Playing "In Da Club" During His Son's Birth: "Coolest Shit Ever!"Usher welcomed his youngest son back in September and named him Sire.By Hayley Hynes
- Gram50 Cent Reacts To Eminem’s Verse On Nas’ Album: "You Can't Front On This"50 Cent reacts to Eminem paying homage to rap legends on Nas' new album.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDaBaby Dropped From Governor's Ball, Akademiks Sounds OffShortly after being dropped from Lollapalooza, DaBaby has been dropped from the upcoming Governor's Ball festival. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCassidy Disses Tory Lanez On New Track, "Perjury": Twitter ReactsTwitter was divided over Cassidy's new diss track for Tory Lanez.By Cole Blake
- MusicTravis Scott, Busta Rhymes & More Praise Lloyd Banks' "COTI"Lloyd Banks' "The Course Of The Inevitable" continues to earn acclaim from his fellow artists, including Travis Scott and Busta Rhymes. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, & Drake's Young Money Reunion: Fans ReactNicki Minaj, Drake, and Lil Wayne's YMCMB reunion "Seeing Green" has social media in a frenzied state. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Wayne's "No Ceilings 3" Has The Fans ExcitedUpon learning that Lil Wayne's "No Ceilings 3" mixtape would be landing on Friday, the fans took to Twitter to celebrate the news. By Mitch Findlay