50 Cent Hilariously Chimes In On The Ja Rule Jumping Rumors

BY Zachary Horvath
Ja Rule has been the trending topic today after allegedly getting jumped on Thursday, November 21 at a concert.

It was only a matter of time before 50 Cent decided to drop by with a slick comment on the Ja Rule situation. If you've been combing through rap X (Twitter) today, then you may have heard about Fif's longtime rival allegedly getting jumped. The rumor started courtesy of Tasha K, who shared she received word on it from someone in her camp.

"BREAKING! I Just got word that Ja Rule was Jumped TONIGHT outside of New York Restaurant Sei Less! I’m being told it was pretty phucking bad! | Story Developing…"

Ja Rule called cap on most of her report, but not the most important detail. "Tasha why you lying to these good ppl. Yes some b*tch a*s n****s tried to jump me. No it wasn’t at sei less and I’m chilling smoking a joint watching SVP wit not a scratch on me…"

He even went on to post a video of himself showing no signs of injury from the "phucking bad" beatdown. But 50 knows how to torment his enemies better than most.

The mogul tweeted out, "Now who would do a thing like that, just [boxing glove emoji] punched him all in his milk dud head. LOL."

Read More: Ranking The 7 Best "Gamma Blue" Air Jordans Ever Dropped

Did Max B Jump Ja Rule?

The video footage that we have at our disposal isn't the easiest to make out as its grainy and dark. We also don't know how badly people in the scuffle got hurt if it all. To be honest, it's even hard to tell if Ja Rule is in the clip.

Another detail that's murky is Max B's involvement. He's since shut down the rumors and made it clear that he wants no parts of this mess. "Don't tie me or my people to anything negative. We grown we on positive vibes only."

Netizens on X were baselessly claiming that the MC, who just got back from a 16-year prison stint, was the one to engage with Ja. The latter hasn't denied nor confirmed Max B's innocence, but without any proper evidence, it seems very unlikely.

Read More: The Politics Of 50 Cent & Ja Rule's Beef: How Hip-Hop Mobilized Zohran Mamdani’s Victorious Mayoral Campaign

