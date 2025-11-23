Ja Rule Disses 50 Cent & Defends Max B Over Jumping Rumors

Even when a Ja Rule story has nothing to do with 50 Cent, they still find a way to throw shade at each other. Rumors swirled this week that Max B's crew allegedly jumped Ja backstage at a Brandy and Monica concert, although Max B himself denied these claims.

As for Ja's responses, he said that the story was overblown and that he didn't suffer any injuries or too much stress. However, with other alleged eyewitnesses claiming that he did receive a punch, folks continue to scrutinize what little video footage is available. It's important to note that these clips don't show any contact.

Nevertheless, the Murder Inc MC promised via Twitter to explain everything that happened on his ICONN live platform today (Sunday, November 23). "Oh I almost forgot @50cent shut yo p***y a** up…" he included in his tweet. For those unaware, 50 Cent already clowned Ja Rule's jumping on social media. "Now who would do a thing like that, just [boxing glove emoji] punched him all in his milk dud head. LOL," he shared online. Hell will freeze over before they bury the hatchet...

Ja Rule Jumped

Elsewhere on the social media platform, Ja Rule defended himself and also said Max B has nothing to do with this. "Don’t put this sucka s**t on Max jacket that man just came home this ain’t got NOTHING to do with Max and his ppl…" he replied to a fan on Twitter.

Also, fans took note of this Ja tweet in which he admits to there being a scuffle: "I woke up this morning and had to laugh… n***as really tried to jump me at the boy is mine concert!!!" he wrote, later replying to a fan who pointed out that a fight did happen, per his admission. "I never said they didn’t TRY… I said they didn’t SUCCEED!!!"

More Responses