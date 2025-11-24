Tasha K Slams Ja Rule For Admitting He Was Sucker Punched

Tasha K went off on Ja Rule in a fiery post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday after he admitted to getting sucker punched at one of Brandy and Monica's The Boy Is Mine concerts. Tasha had broken the story, last week, but Ja fired back with several corrections and claimed he wasn't actually hurt during the incident.

Addressing his newest admission, Tasha wrote: "@Jarule you’re a B*TCH! @TMZ yall some real B*TCHES too! You got every outlet calling me a liar only for you to come back and admit you jumped, punched, kicked, etc all from behind! That’s why you ain’t got no marks on your face!"

From there, she brought up Ja's long-running feud with 50 Cent. "Had all that smoke for me, but still ain’t said sh*t to @50cent dragging you DAILY!" she wrote.

Why Are Tasha K & Ja Rule Beefing?

Ja previously denied the legitimacy of the story by showing his face in a video on social media. "Tasha why you lying to these good ppl. Yes some b*tch a*s n****s tried to jump me. No it wasn’t at sei less and I’m chilling smoking a joint watching SVP wit not a scratch on me…" Ja also apparently threatened to take legal action, which prompted a response from Tasha.