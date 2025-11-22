Tasha K Blasts Ja Rule's Legal Threat & Claims Fat Joe Saw Alleged Jumping

Tasha K Fat Joe Witnessed Ja Rule Jumping Hip Hop News
Apr 30, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Fat Joe arrives at the White House Correspondents√ï Association annual dinner at the Washington Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Max B denied rumors that he and his crew jumped Ja Rule, whereas Ja himself blasted Tasha K for these allegations. Will Fat Joe respond?

Ja Rule is at the center of a pretty curious story, which obviously caught heat from his longtime rival 50 Cent. Tasha K initially reported that folks allegedly jumped Ja outside of a New York City restaurant, and that Fat Joe saw it go down. Other rumors spread about Max B and his crew being involved. But according to XXL, Tasha and Angela Yee later clarified that the alleged scuffle happened backstage at the Brandy and Monica show, with alleged footage surfacing online.

Nevertheless, Ja denied these rumors and threatened to take legal action against Tasha, joking about her unsuccessful legal battle with Cardi B. In response, she took to Twitter to blast this lawsuit threat.

"Why y'all street n***as always hollering to sue?" Tasha K asked. "Ja Rule, why the f**k are you sitting on the Internet hollering to sue? Y'all must think that s**t scares me or something... I lost one lawsuit. I was in the hood, I didn't know s**t about no motherf***ing lawyer. But it's real funny how you street n***as that claim to be all this always hollering, 'I'ma sue, sue, sue, sue, sue." [...] I was half asleep last night when the text came through, and I didn't have time to get on the phone with my source that was back there. They saw you getting your a** whooped and Fat Joe was sent to the side. I got all the motherf***ing deets. All of them! [...] I ain't got no reason to lie on you. Who is talking about you? [...] And no, it ain't have s**t to do with Max B. So leave Max B out of it."

Ja Rule Rumors

Elsewhere, Max B denied the Ja Rule rumors. "don't tie me or my people to anything negative. We grown we on positive vibes only," he expressed on social media.

While Ja Rule says he didn't get a scratch, Tasha K is clearly not giving up on this claim. We will see if more evidence, testimonies, or allegations emerge in relation to this story. For now, it seems like Fat Joe hasn't publicly responded to all of this at press time.

