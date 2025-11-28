Ray J Permanently Banned From Twitch After Fight With Princess Love

Ray J recently spent a few hours in prison after police responded to a domestic dispute at his house with Princess Love. His former partner and the mother of his children accused him of pointing a gun at her and their daughter, and the whole thing was caught on his Twitch stream.

As such, after the singer's release from jail, he revealed to social media that he's now permanently banned from the live streaming platform. "Nah, we banned from Twitch permanently. Forever," he said, as caught by Livebitez on Instagram. "We'll never be able to go back on Twitch... We're banned permanently, and that's it... I just got out of jail, it was not cool. Jail was not okay, bro."

These remarks also included Ray J's prison recollections, even if he didn't spend a lot of time. He claimed that a man was pleasuring himself in front of him, which almost led to a fight.

"Arguing with this n***a in here jacking off in jail," Ray alleged. "It was crazy. Bro, I almost beat the n***a a** four times, 'cause I'm like, bro, I'm trying to survive in there, bro. Jacking off in there, bro. Under his bed, bro. It was crazy. I almost beat that n***a under his bed, bro. Playing with me. Talking about, 'Ray J, Ray J!' It was a lot. Never go to jail, y'all. It's really bad."

Ray J & Princess Love

A few hours after this all went viral, Princess Love blasted Ray J for his actions. In addition to her aforementioned allegations, she claimed that he abuses women, needs to check into rehab, and has not taken any accountability regarding their coparenting or personal relationship. On the other hand, Ray claims that she and her cousin were drunk and tried to take their kids away from him on Thanksgiving.