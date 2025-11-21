Ray J continues to stay in the headlines and not for very good reasons. The singer and TV producer is in a fresh relationship (supposedly) with a woman whose name is Shila. According to Mike Winslow of AllHipHop, she's a contestant on his Zeus Network dating show, Love Cabin.

The new couple co-hosted a livestream together last week, November 12, and it went far from smoothly. For example, Ray J, potentially under the influence (?), told Shila to her face that he still misses and wishes to be with his ex-wife, Princess Love.

It's worth noting their relationship was far from perfect as there have been four divorces filed since 2016. They also share two children.

After Shila did her best to steer their uncomfortable conversation in a different direction, Ray J spoke from the heart. "I love you, you’re one of my closest friends, but I still want to be with my baby mama and my kids. I want to go home and just live life and just not think about anything else. It’s just a dirty world and I’m tired of it."

Shila understandably began to cry but making it even worse is that Ray J started laughing.

Ray J Kim Kardashian Lawsuit

But that's not the only instance in which she was moved to tears. At another point during their stream, Ray J was trying to answer one of his chat member's questions. Shila tried to speak, but he wasn't having any of it, as the clip from DJ Akademiks shows.

"See, that's the problem. When I'm talking, you talk over me," he said. He then puts the microphone to a speechless Shila, asking her if she wants to speak.

He continues his rant, "If I'm talking, let me finish. I let you finish talking. You reading the chat, read the f*cking chat. Let me answer the question. I'm not, you answer it," as he shoves the mic to her face again.

So, yes, things are not looking good for Ray J and his new girl.

It makes you wonder if his explosive verbal attack was influenced by his ongoing legal drama with his most famous ex, Kim Kardashian. Her and his mom, Kris Jenner, filed a bombshell defamation suit against the 44-year-old, highlighting that he's "unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago."