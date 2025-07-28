Ray J is no stranger to spreading conspiracies online, and he did just that in a new clip obtained by Akademiks. In the clip, he discusses his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner with Suge Knight over the phone. The two of them suggested that the mother-daughter duo committed fraud against Ray J, tried to destroy his career, and more.

This is far from the first time the former Love & Hip Hop star has gone after the SKIMS founder and her family, however. Back in March of this year, he took to X to insinuate that he's responsible for Kardashian's success.

"I'm so tired of being used for my fame, man," he wrote at the time. "Kim is nothing without me wtf I made that b*tch #f*ckingLAThotties." Of course, he earned his fair share of backlash for the tweet, with many noting how far Kardashian has come since their 2007 sex tape.

Ray J & Brandy

Ray J has admitted that his internet antics don't always lead to the best outcomes, and earlier this month, he even opened up about his strained relationship with his family. During an appearance on Evelyn Lozada and her daughter Shaniece Hairston's podcast Drop The Lo, he was asked about his sister Brandy.

He said that while he has love for the songstress, they don't always see eye to eye. "I love my sister. But I’m an embarrassment… to them," he explained. "I never wanted to be accepted [by my family]. I just feel like I’m an embarrassment. [...] You want me to be something else, but I’m superseding everything y’all doing."