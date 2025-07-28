Ray J Accuses Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Of Fraud During Prison Call With Suge Knight

BY Caroline Fisher 1018 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ray J Accuses Kim Kardashian Fraud Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 24: Ray J attends the 12th Annual Variety - The Children's Charity Of Southern CA Poker And Casino Night at Paramount Pictures Studios on July 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Ray J has had a lot to say about Kim Kardashian in recent years, even previously suggesting that he's responsible for her success.

Ray J is no stranger to spreading conspiracies online, and he did just that in a new clip obtained by Akademiks. In the clip, he discusses his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner with Suge Knight over the phone. The two of them suggested that the mother-daughter duo committed fraud against Ray J, tried to destroy his career, and more.

This is far from the first time the former Love & Hip Hop star has gone after the SKIMS founder and her family, however. Back in March of this year, he took to X to insinuate that he's responsible for Kardashian's success.

"I'm so tired of being used for my fame, man," he wrote at the time. "Kim is nothing without me wtf I made that b*tch #f*ckingLAThotties." Of course, he earned his fair share of backlash for the tweet, with many noting how far Kardashian has come since their 2007 sex tape.

Read More: Ray J Says He's An "Embarrassment" To Brandy And Their Family

Ray J & Brandy

Ray J has admitted that his internet antics don't always lead to the best outcomes, and earlier this month, he even opened up about his strained relationship with his family. During an appearance on Evelyn Lozada and her daughter Shaniece Hairston's podcast Drop The Lo, he was asked about his sister Brandy.

He said that while he has love for the songstress, they don't always see eye to eye. "I love my sister. But I’m an embarrassment… to them," he explained. "I never wanted to be accepted [by my family]. I just feel like I’m an embarrassment. [...] You want me to be something else, but I’m superseding everything y’all doing."

He added that despite their differences, their children are still close, meaning they're in each other's lives on some level. "My kids were over at Brandy’s house two days ago," he recalled. "I see her, I’m like, ‘What's up?’ But we haven’t talked." Brandy has yet to publicly address his comments.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Claims Diddy Was "Always Innocent" During Ray J Stream

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Ray J Suggests He Made Kim Kardashian Pop Culture news Pop Culture Ray J Appears To Suggest He “Made” Kim Kardashian 855
Ray J Embarrassment Brandy Family Music News Music Ray J Says He's An "Embarrassment" To Brandy And Their Family 4.1K
Candace Owens speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 25, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. CPAC, which began in 1974, is an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and elected officials. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Antics Candace Owens Calls Kim K & Kris Jenner A "Prostitute" And "Pimp" 5.6K
Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for BET Network Gram Ray J Accuses Kris Jenner Of Getting His Instagram Live Shut Down 4.6K
Comments 1