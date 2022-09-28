KRis Jenner
- Pop Culture"HISS" Reactions: Kris Jenner Laughs At Megan Thee Stallion's Name Drop On Latest SingleUnlike Nicki Minaj, the Kardashian-Jenner patriarch is a fan of Meg's new song.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKris Jenner Receives Birthday Tributes From The Kardashian FamilyThe Kardashian family celebrated Kris Jenner's birthday on social media, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsKris Jenner Says Cheating On Robert Kardashian Is Her "Biggest Regret"Kris cheated on husband Robert with future spouse Caitlyn.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureKris Jenner Reveals She Landed Tristan Thompson His ESPN GigIt's nice to have connections.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsCaitlyn Jenner Recalls Attempts To Avoid Kim Kardashian's Sex TapeCaitlyn Jenner didn't want anything to do with the scandal.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsCaitlyn Jenner Reveals She Never Speaks To Ex-Wife Kris AnymoreIf communication needs to happen, it goes through Jenner's manager.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Sports Perfect Pink Dress During Paris Fashion WeekKim's pink dress had fans falling over themselves with praise. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureCorey Gamble Net Worth 2023: What Is The "KUWTK" Star Worth?From music talent manager to a familiar face alongside the Kardashians, he's a force in the entertainment world.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureNorth West Has Fans Dying Over Her Kris Jenner LookNorth West did a perfect job replicating Kris.By Lavender Alexandria
- TVStephen A. Smith Attempts To Walk Back Shocking Kim Kardashian TweetThe ESPN personality is getting a lot of backlash after some awful comments about Kim Kardashian.By Ben Mock
- TVKris Jenner Net Worth 2023: What Is The Kardashians Megastar Worth?Discover Kris Jenner's net worth in 2023. Learn how she transformed her family's fame into a global empire.By Jake Skudder
- TVKim Kardashian Reveals Kris Jenner's Bizarre Parenting SecretRaising six kids is not easy.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKris Jenner Supports Tristan Thompson At Lakers GameKris Jenner was in attendance at the Lakers' loss to the Nuggets on Monday night.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAre the Kardashian-Jenners Being "Canceled"?Can the Kardashian-Jenners stay relevant or is this the beginning of the end?By Catherine Perry
- Pop CultureKris Jenner Has "No Plans" To Ever Marry Corey Gamble: ReportKris Jenner reportedly never intends to marry Corey Gamble.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearKris Jenner & Corey Gamble Engagement Rumours Fly As She Rocks $1.2M Diamond RingThe reality starlet and her younger beau have spent the last seven years together.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureThe Kardashians Claim Blac Chyna “Ruined Kourtney's Wedding Fitting,” Drove Kris To Drink "It's just exhausting"By Lamar Banks
- StreetwearKardashian-Jenner Family Dress As Kris Jenner On Her 67th Bday: WatchEven North West got in on the fun for her grandmother's costume party.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKim & Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner Condemn Anti-SemitismBoy George called out Kim for not speaking out on Ye's comments. By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKanye West Says Kris Jenner Is Turning His Daughter, Chicago, Into A "Problem"Kanye West says that his daughter, Chicago, will either be a "problem" or a "blessing."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKanye West Explains Why Kris Jenner Is His Instagram Profile Picture “Lets change the narrative."By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureKanye West Changes IG Profile Picture To Kris JennerKris is taking hits from all sides these days but hasn't said a peep.By Erika Marie