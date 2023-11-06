Kris Jenner Receives Birthday Tributes From The Kardashian Family

Kris Jenner celebrated her 68th birthday on Sunday and several members of the Kardashian family posted tributes to the mother-of-six on social media in honor of the occasion. Khloe Kardashian, Corey Gamble, and more all took the time to honor Jenner.

In his post, Corey Gamble wrote: “Keep being the powerful force of love & wisdom that guides the ship that you birthed and built… I’m always proud of you & thankful for u…. love you forever birthday girl. Keep shining and being the BEST mother to your 6.”

Kris Jenner With The Kardashian Family

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Caitlin Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)

Khloe shared several photos and videos of her mother with the note: “My heartbeat, My teacher, My safe place, My best friend! My entire life! My world! You are the reason for everything good in my eyes. Mommy, without you there is nothing. You are everything to me and so much more! There is no world or lifetime that doesn’t have you in it. Life means nothing if you aren’t by my side. You are a Queen! My literal Queen who has raised mini Queens and a beautiful King. You built this kingdom and we honor you! I only pray I can leave footprints on people's souls the way you have.” Check out Khloe and Gamble's posts below.

Khloe Kardashian & Corey Gamble Pay Tribute To Kris Jenner

Kris isn't the only Kardashian to celebrate their birthday in recent days. Last week, Kendall Jenner turned 28 while, in October, Kim Kardashian celebrated her 43rd birthday. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kris Jenner and the Kardashian family on HotNewHipHop.

