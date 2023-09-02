Jay-Z And Kris Jenner Do The Electric Slide: Clip

Kris Jenner stopped by Beyonce’s “Renaissance” tour recently.

Kris Jenner recently stopped by Beyonce’s “Renaissance” world tour performance in LA. The mogul was spotted showing off her dance moves with some other celebrity guests. In new clips, she’s seen learning how to do the electric slide alongside Offset, Jay-Z, and more. Jenner was also far from the only notable guest at the show, as DJ Khaled was sure to pack a punch with his opening act.

At the end of last month, it was confirmed that DJ Khaled would be opening for Bey at her LA stop. He arrived on night one with no shortage surprises, bringing along a slew of his friends to share the stage. Fans got to see performances from Coi Leray, Offset, Wiz Khalifa, Roddy Ricch, Lil Wayne, and 2 Chainz. Aside from the Kardashians star, various other big names were also spotted in the crowd. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Keke Palmer, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tyler Perry, and more made appearances. Beyonce is also set to perform in LA again tonight (September 2), and Monday.

Kris Jenner Stops By Beyonce’s “Renaissance” Tour

Beyonce’s “Renaissance” tour will continue into the beginning of October, with performances in Seattle, Houston, New Orleans, and more. The tour will then close with a show in Kansas City on the first of the month. Beyonce’s certainly managed to make a splash with the tour since it began in May. It’s made headlines for countless celebrity guests, fan antics, and more. The “Renaissance” tour has also broken various records, most recently having the highest-grossing month of a tour ever. She even surpassed Bad Bunny, earning a gross of $127.6 million over her 11 performances in July.

As for Kris Jenner, she’s been busy showcasing her and her family’s life on the Hulu series The Kardashians, and they’re also coming up on their fourth season. The next season of the popular reality show is scheduled to premiere on September 28. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Kris Jenner, Jay-Z, Beyonce, and more.

