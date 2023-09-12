Renaissance Tour
- MusicMost Iconic Hip-Hop Tours Of 20232023 proved that live music is back in a big way.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBlue Ivy's "Renaissance" Performance Was Originally A "One Time Thing," Tina Knowles Says"To get in front of 70 thousand people at 11 is huge," Knowles says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBeyonce Shows Up For Taylor Swift's Concert Film PremiereBeyonce and Taylor linked up for Swift's film premiere.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTaraji P. Henson Says Beyonce’s Birthday Plans Ruined Her Renaissance Outfit IdeaTaraji P. Henson recently explained to Jimmy Fallon why she ended up having to come up with a new outfit for Beyonce’s "Renaissance World Tour."By Cole Blake
- MusicCardi B Does The Mute Challenge During Final Renaissance ShowCardi shared a video where she perfectly nails the Mute challenge at a Beyonce show.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBlue Ivy Sheds A Tear During The Final Renaissance ShowBlue Ivy was overcome with emotion during the final Renaissance show.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureBeyonce's "RENAISSANCE" Concert Film Dropping In AMC Theaters, Source ClaimsReportedly, the film could arrive as soon as December 1.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureBlue Ivy Carter's Dance Progress Showcased In New TikTokThe 11-year-old has come a long way since first joining Beyonce's "Renaissance" tour.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBeyonce Breaks Her Own Monthly Touring Revenue RecordQueen B continues to impress with her tour accomplishments.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Shares Emotional Thank You To Beyonce: “EVERYTHING TO ME!!!”Megan Thee Stallion says that she's been "ugly crying" since Beyonce bought her out in Houston.By Cole Blake
- MusicMonaleo And Lizzo Meet For First Time At Beyonce's Houston ShowThe two had a chance to meet for the first time.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicMoneybagg Yo And Ari Fletcher Went To Beyonce's Houston ShowThe pair were at a stacked Beyonce show in Houston.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Stuns In BTS Photos From Beyonce ConcertMegan Thee Stallion showed out as a special guest at Beyonce's homecoming concert in Houston. By Aron A.
- MusicBeyonce Visits Childhood Home, Teases Fans With New MerchBeyonce recently stopped by the place where it all began.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Chose Beyonce Over Global Citizen Fest, Sources ClaimReportedly, Megan Thee Stallion will be joining Beyonce on her "Renaissance Tour" very soon.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBeyonce's Dancers In Kirk Franklin's Studio In New Picture Shared By Tina KnowlesBeyonce's dancers made a stop by Kirk Franklin's studio in Texas.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureDiana Ross Explains Why She Sang Beyonce Happy BirthdayShe clarified the simple reason behind her choice.By Lavender Alexandria