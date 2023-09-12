Diana Ross Explains Why She Sang Beyonce Happy Birthday

She clarified the simple reason behind her choice.

Lavender Alexandria
Earlier this month, Beyonce celebrated her birthday in style. While she recently shared some pictures from a smaller more intimate birthday gathering, on her actual big day she was playing a show. The crowd thanked her by absolutely nailing her viral silence challenge during the track "ENERGY" in her live set. But somebody else popped up to wish her a happy birthday in a much more direct way.

Diana Ross made a surprise appearance to join Queen B on stage and sing her happy birthday. According to a new article from TMZ, the reason why she made the appearance was simple. A few years ago during a major celebration for Ross' 75th birthday, Beyonce made an appearance which at the time was somewhat rare in its own right. But she showed out for a fellow legend and sang her happy birthday at the event. That led to Ross eventually paying her back with a return birthday performance. Check out Bey's original birthday performance below.

Diana Ross Sang For Beyonce To Return The Favor

After the performance, Lionel Richie made some comments during a live show of his own that was up to interpretation for fans. Richie said he's been trying for 30 years to get Diana Ross to join him on stage so they can perform their duet "Endless Love." So he must have been pretty surprised to see her joining Bey for her birthday celebration. He even said that Ross' decision to perform for Beyonce "pissed me off."

TMZ is also clarifying that it's all in good fun. Lionel Richie certainly didn't mean it all that seriously and the laugh from the crowd was warranted as he was just joking around. Richie and Ross have a history of taking playful shots back and forth at each other and it was merely a continuation of that. What do you think of Diana Ross' reasons for making a rare appearance to sing Beyonce happy birthday? Let us know in the comment section below.

