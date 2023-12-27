Beyonce
- MusicDolly Parton Extends Congratulations To Beyoncé For Historic Billboard No. 1 Country Song"I'm a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she's done a country album."By Tallie Spencer
- MusicJT And Solange Link Up For Luxurious Italian Date Night"I feel like a rich black Disney princess!"By Tallie Spencer
- MusicBeyonce Runs The World On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: StreamOther hot R&B releases this week come from Jessie Reyez, Amaal Nux, and Emotional Oranges. Which one was your favorite?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBeyonce's "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" Added To Oklahoma Radio Station After Her Beyhive's Swarm Of RequestsAfter tons of ridicule, the Oklahoma radio station has been playing "TEXAS HOLD 'EM."By Zachary Horvath
- MusicAzealia Banks Blasts Beyonce For New Country EraThe rapper feels very strongly about the Houston superstar's next moves, which she thinks will only serve to ridicule her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBeyonce Taps Hit-Boy For New Country Songs: See Full Production CreditsOther songwriters, producers, and personnel include Raphael Saadiq, nathan ferraro, Dave Hamelin, Atia Boggs, and Queen Bey herself.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsBeyonce Hints At The New Direction For "ACT II" With "16 CARRIAGES" & TEXAS HOLD 'EM"Beyonce teased these two tracks and her album during her two Super Bowl commercials. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBeyonce Goes Country For "Act II" Era, Fans React To Two New SinglesNot to downplay the Chiefs' win or Usher's halftime show extravaganza, but it feels like the BeyHive won the Super Bowl this year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicM.I.A. Targets Jay-Z, Roc Nation & Beyonce In Twitter Rant Over Custody Of Her SonThe British artist also blasted Solange and brought up many governments, corporations, and forces who've allegedly sabotaged her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Durk Names Beyonce As His Dream Collab Following First Grammy WinDurk joked that if they teamed up he'd be back at the Grammys again. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicThe History Of The Roc Nation BrunchThough the Roc Nation brunch was canceled this year, the gathering has traditionally been known as one of the most exclusive events in Hollywood. By TeeJay Small
- MusicUsher Opens Up On Beyonce Nanny ClaimHe revealed the full story that fans have been speculating about for months. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop Culture7 Worst Celebrity Wax Figures EverIt’s still a wonder why these come out in the first place.By Demi Phillips
- MusicFrankie Beverly Net Worth 2024: What Is The Legendary Singer Worth?The musical odyssey of Frankie Beverly, a journey marked by soulful rhythms and a lasting legacy to an impressive net worth.By Axl Banks
- Relationships7 Celebrities Who Have Admitted To Having AffairsSome of these couples have risen above, while others have called it quits. By Demi Phillips
- MusicBeyoncé Best Bars: 7 Times The Superstar Flexed Her Rap SkillsQueen Bey has held her own rapping alongside the likes of Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z.By Demi Phillips
- MusicTrina Gives Beyonce Her Flowers And Acknowledges Her Contributions To Female RapTrina explains how Beyonce opened doors for female rappers.By Tallie Spencer