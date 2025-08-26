Jay-Z & Beyonce Reportedly Sealing Deal On 58 Acres Of Land To Build Countryside Getaway In Cotswolds

BY Zachary Horvath 750 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Finals-Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers
Jun 16, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; American rapper, entrepreneur and investor Jay Z (R) and American singer, songwriter, record producer and actress Beyonce (L) watch the first quarter of game six of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Jay-Z and Beyonce have plenty of lavish estates in the U.S., but they are looking to branch out overseas with this move.

Jay-Z and Beyonce are looking to find a place to unwind and decompress from the stresses of California. According to a close source of The Mirror, the couple's close friend says they've been eyeing to establish roots elsewhere after the devastating L.A. wildfires. "The wildfires have given them a good reason to look outside of Los Angeles to build new bases. They will always be based in LA, but the UK is on the agenda. Beyonce loves the UK because they support everything she does."

This has been in the works since the start of this summer per another insider. "In the past week, [the couple] flew between her London gigs to view a 58-acre plot of land," they said in June. Said acres aren’t "on the market anymore" now, suggesting "it’s a done deal" as of yesterday, August 25.

The power couple has plans to build this relaxing getaway home in the countryside of central Southwest England. The region is called Cotswolds and it's nestled in the county of Oxfordshire. Over the years, it's become a trendy spot for celebrities who want to live in a quainter environment.

The aforementioned insider shares that Jay and Bey's plot is "Located close to friends Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi." Moreover, "with Simon Cowell and the Beckhams as neighbors, she felt it would be an ideal UK home for her family, away from the city when they’re in the country."

Read More: Air Jordan 18 Colorways, Ranked

Jay-Z & Beyonce Real Estate

At the time of writing, the price that the music icons settled on remains unavailable. However, The Mirror was able to acquire sketches of what the vacation home will look like. As seen above, it's described as a "spectacular rural estate" with "seamless indoor-outdoor living, combining timeless materials with contemporary architecture."

Additionally, it's "Meticulously designed to integrate with the natural landscape, the property offers a striking architectural statement, blending contemporary style with sustainable building practices." Jay-Z and Beyonce also reportedly have permission for a lake and woodlands.

In terms of what it's close to, the village of Great Tew is minutes away. That's where their aforementioned celebrity pals are located. Moreover, private members club Soho Farmhouse and farm shop Daylesford Organic are within reach, too.

This purchase follows their record-breaking estate acquisition in 2023. In May, they bought a 30,000 square foot mansion in Malibu for $200 million.

Read More: Chance The Rapper "Star Line" Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 73.0K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.3K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.9K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.6K
Comments 0