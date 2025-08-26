Jay-Z & Beyonce Reportedly Sealing Deal On 58 Acres Of Land To Build Countryside Getaway In Cotswolds

Jay-Z and Beyonce are looking to find a place to unwind and decompress from the stresses of California. According to a close source of The Mirror, the couple's close friend says they've been eyeing to establish roots elsewhere after the devastating L.A. wildfires. "The wildfires have given them a good reason to look outside of Los Angeles to build new bases. They will always be based in LA, but the UK is on the agenda. Beyonce loves the UK because they support everything she does."
This has been in the works since the start of this summer per another insider. "In the past week, [the couple] flew between her London gigs to view a 58-acre plot of land," they said in June. Said acres aren’t "on the market anymore" now, suggesting "it’s a done deal" as of yesterday, August 25.
The power couple has plans to build this relaxing getaway home in the countryside of central Southwest England. The region is called Cotswolds and it's nestled in the county of Oxfordshire. Over the years, it's become a trendy spot for celebrities who want to live in a quainter environment.
The aforementioned insider shares that Jay and Bey's plot is "Located close to friends Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi." Moreover, "with Simon Cowell and the Beckhams as neighbors, she felt it would be an ideal UK home for her family, away from the city when they’re in the country."
Jay-Z & Beyonce Real Estate
At the time of writing, the price that the music icons settled on remains unavailable. However, The Mirror was able to acquire sketches of what the vacation home will look like. As seen above, it's described as a "spectacular rural estate" with "seamless indoor-outdoor living, combining timeless materials with contemporary architecture."
Additionally, it's "Meticulously designed to integrate with the natural landscape, the property offers a striking architectural statement, blending contemporary style with sustainable building practices." Jay-Z and Beyonce also reportedly have permission for a lake and woodlands.
In terms of what it's close to, the village of Great Tew is minutes away. That's where their aforementioned celebrity pals are located. Moreover, private members club Soho Farmhouse and farm shop Daylesford Organic are within reach, too.
This purchase follows their record-breaking estate acquisition in 2023. In May, they bought a 30,000 square foot mansion in Malibu for $200 million.
