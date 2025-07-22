Jay-Z & Beyonce Take Out $57 Million Loan On California Mansion

BY Caroline Fisher 871 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jay-Z Beyonce Loan Music News
Jun 16, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Recording artists Beyonce and Jay Z during the first quarter game six of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. Ken Blaze / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jay-Z and Beyonce reportedly first purchased their mansion in Bel Air for a whopping $88 million back in 2017.

It goes without saying that Jay-Z and Beyonce know what they're doing when it comes to cash. According to Daily Mail, however, they recently made a curious financial move that's raised eyebrows among fans.

Reportedly, they've taken out a a $57.75 million mortgage on their mansion in Bel Air. This brings their total borrowing on the property to $110 million. They first purchased the property in 2017 for $88 million. They kept it when they decided to buy another California home for $200 million in 2023.

Now, they have another 30-year loan with a five percent interst rate for the first ten years. This makes their monthly payment roughly $310,000. They took out a 30-year mortgage for $52.8 million with Goldman Sachs at a 3.15 percent rate in 2021, and those payments come out to $226,901 per month.

Read More: Beyonce Shares Touching Tribute To Malcolm-Jamal Warner After Accidental Drowning

Beyonce "Cowboy Carter" Tour
NBA: Finals-Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors
June 5, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z and Beyonce during the second quarter in game three of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena. The Raptors defeated the Warriors 123-109 to lead the series 2-1. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reportedly, Jay-Z and Beyonce are also paying a staggering $100,343 per month in property taxes for their Bel Air home, on top of the cost of staff and maintenance. The home boasts 11 bedrooms, four pools, a spa, media room, a wellness center, and more. It was designed by Dean McKillen and is made up of six interconnected structures.

News of Beyonce and Jay-Z's latest mortgage comes at the tail end of the songstress' "Cowboy Carter" world tour, which she kicked off in April of this year. The tour is expected to conclude this weekend with shows in Las Vegas on July 26 and 27. So far, she's brought the record-breaking tour to cities like Chicago, Paris, London, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and more.

Read More: Nessa Diab Clarifies She Respects Jay-Z As An Artist, But Alleged Smear Campaign Against Her Husband, Colin Kaepernick, Was Wrong

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Beyonce Jay-Z View UK Estate Music News Music Beyonce & Jay-Z Take Sneaky Helicopter Trip To View Sprawling UK Estate 2.7K
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show Relationships Jay-Z & Beyonce Go On First Public Outing Since Hov's Sexual Assault Lawsuit's Dismissal 3.8K
Kendrick Lamar Jay-Z Beyonce Emmys Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Beyonce & More Among 2025 Emmy Nominees 937
Jay-Z Beyonce Removed Diddy Lawsuit Hip Hop News Music Jay-Z & Beyonce Removed From Diddy Accuser’s Lawsuit 1.7K
Comments 0