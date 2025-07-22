Jay-Z & Beyonce Take Out $57 Million Loan On California Mansion

It goes without saying that Jay-Z and Beyonce know what they're doing when it comes to cash. According to Daily Mail, however, they recently made a curious financial move that's raised eyebrows among fans.

Reportedly, they've taken out a a $57.75 million mortgage on their mansion in Bel Air. This brings their total borrowing on the property to $110 million. They first purchased the property in 2017 for $88 million. They kept it when they decided to buy another California home for $200 million in 2023.

Now, they have another 30-year loan with a five percent interst rate for the first ten years. This makes their monthly payment roughly $310,000. They took out a 30-year mortgage for $52.8 million with Goldman Sachs at a 3.15 percent rate in 2021, and those payments come out to $226,901 per month.

June 5, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z and Beyonce during the second quarter in game three of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena. The Raptors defeated the Warriors 123-109 to lead the series 2-1. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reportedly, Jay-Z and Beyonce are also paying a staggering $100,343 per month in property taxes for their Bel Air home, on top of the cost of staff and maintenance. The home boasts 11 bedrooms, four pools, a spa, media room, a wellness center, and more. It was designed by Dean McKillen and is made up of six interconnected structures.