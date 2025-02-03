Beyonce Reveals The Cities & Dates For Her "Cowboy Carter" Tour

Beyonce's COWBOY CARTER has been controversial since its release last March. Particularly within the industry and certain fan groups. For example, the Country Music Awards completely disregarded the project despite its clear ties to the genre. Additionally, her jumping into a genre she's never been in before got under people's skin. You can make the argument that folks have been exhibiting some form racism toward her. However, she's remained strong, and she was rewarded handsomely at the GRAMMYs for it. Overall, the project helped Beyonce take home three trophies with those being for Album of the Year, Best Country Album, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Now, fresh off of these wins Bey has decided to announce the tour dates and stops for the LP's accompanying trek.
The Cowboy Carter And The Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour will kick off at the end of April in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium. Then, she will head back over to the East Coast to hit up New Jersey and Chicago. Next, it's off to the UK and Paris. Then, she comes back to the states on June 28 and her hometown of Houston. Finally, she will wrap things up in D.C. and Atlanta, with July 11 being the last date. Overall, there are only nine unique cities. However, if you're location was picked, you'll have at least two or more days to choose from. Lastly, here are the ticket details. Overall, there are three separate ways to purchase them. Firstly, there's a BeyHive presale that runs from February 11-12. Then, there's an artist presale on the 13. Finally, February 14 there's the general sale which is at 12 p.m. local.
Beyonce Is Coming To Nine Cities In Total
Cowboy Carter And The Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour Dates & Venues:
April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 01, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 04, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 07, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium
July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium
July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium
July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium