Beyonce Reveals The Cities & Dates For Her "Cowboy Carter" Tour

BY Zachary Horvath
Syndication: USA TODAY
Beyonce accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for Renaissance, becoming the all-time winner for the most Grammy Awards during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Beyhive isn't too happy with the short list of cities, but this almost certainly draw massive crowds.

Beyonce's COWBOY CARTER has been controversial since its release last March. Particularly within the industry and certain fan groups. For example, the Country Music Awards completely disregarded the project despite its clear ties to the genre. Additionally, her jumping into a genre she's never been in before got under people's skin. You can make the argument that folks have been exhibiting some form racism toward her. However, she's remained strong, and she was rewarded handsomely at the GRAMMYs for it. Overall, the project helped Beyonce take home three trophies with those being for Album of the Year, Best Country Album, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Now, fresh off of these wins Bey has decided to announce the tour dates and stops for the LP's accompanying trek.

The Cowboy Carter And The Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour will kick off at the end of April in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium. Then, she will head back over to the East Coast to hit up New Jersey and Chicago. Next, it's off to the UK and Paris. Then, she comes back to the states on June 28 and her hometown of Houston. Finally, she will wrap things up in D.C. and Atlanta, with July 11 being the last date. Overall, there are only nine unique cities. However, if you're location was picked, you'll have at least two or more days to choose from. Lastly, here are the ticket details. Overall, there are three separate ways to purchase them. Firstly, there's a BeyHive presale that runs from February 11-12. Then, there's an artist presale on the 13. Finally, February 14 there's the general sale which is at 12 p.m. local.

Beyonce Is Coming To Nine Cities In Total

Cowboy Carter And The Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour Dates & Venues:

April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium 

May 01, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium 

May 04, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium 

May 07, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium 

May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field 

May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field 

May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium 

June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium 

July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium 

July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

