Kendrick Lamar Announces "Grand National" Tour With SZA

Kendrick Lamar is going on tour following the success of GNX.

Kendrick Lamar just dropped off the album GNX which has proven to be a massive success beyond the hopes of what fans were expecting. Overall, this album has gone number one on Billboard and continues to be in rotation for listeners. The album contains bangers that will be played at the Super Bowl. Moreover, it appears as though Kendrick isn't done working this project, as he just announced a tour with SZA on his Twitter page, just moments ago. It is called the "Grand National" tour and it will begin on April 19th in Minneapolis.

The tour goes all the way until June, and as you can imagine, this is going to be a Stadium tour. Overall, Kendrick and SZA are two of the biggest names in their respective genres. Consequently, it only makes sense that these two would end up getting a Stadium tour together. This promises to be the biggest tour of 2025, and it could not come at a better time. However, this does bring into question whether or not Lamar truly does have another album on the way.

Kendrick Lamar on Tour With SZA

No matter what, this is going to be a tour that plenty of fans are going to rush to. GNX is going to make for a massive party in the stadiums and we cannot wait to hear Kendrick and SZA perform "Luther" together. There are a lot of reasons to be excited right now, and perhaps the Super Bowl will give us a sneak peek into what the tour will be like. You can find ticket information, right here.

Dates & Locations: