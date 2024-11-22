kendrick lamar gnx
- MusicRalfy The Plug Shows Respect To Kendrick Lamar For "GNX" Following Host Of Drakeo The Ruler ComparisonsThere's been some tension brewing from the brother of the late Drakeo, but his tune seems to have changed some. ByZachary Horvath802 Views
- MusicDJ Akademiks Gives His Highly-Anticipated Review Of Kendrick Lamar's "GNX"Ak weighs in on Kung Fu Kenny's stunning project. ByZachary Horvath3.4K Views
- MusicKendrick Lamar Fans Share Their Bewildered First Impressions Of New Album "GNX"A future classic, a fluffy chiller, or a crappy flop? Fans have a lot of takes...ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.6K Views
- MusicKendrick Lamar Appears To Make Vague Diddy Reference On “wacced out murals”Of course, Kendrick could be talking about a million different things here.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1460 Views
- MusicKendrick Lamar "GNX" Full Credits: SZA, Mustard, Roddy Ricch & MoreHere's everyone that contributed to Kendrick Lamar's new album. ByAron A.8.9K Views
- MusicKendrick Lamar Reunites With SZA On Multiple Stunning "GNX" TracksIt looks like that Harper's BAZAAR interview was more of a signal than we thought.ByGabriel Bras Nevares759 Views
- SongsKendrick Lamar Is Ready To "Squabble Up" On "GNX" CutKendrick had fans fascinated with this track after teasing it in the viral "Not Like Us" visual. ByZachary Horvath1043 Views
- MusicKendrick Lamar Fans Can't Believe They Have A Whole New Surprise Album In Their HandsA Kendrick drop used to be a long road up to a blue moon. Now, it's just a casual Friday drop.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1188 Views
- MixtapesKendrick Lamar Casually Drops A Potential AOTY Contender With "GNX"What just happened!?ByZachary Horvath1390 Views