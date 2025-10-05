Kendrick Lamar Fans Go Ballistic At Argentinian "Grand National" Show

Kendrick Lamar's South American "Grand National" tour has by no means ran perfectly, but you wouldn't be able to tell by the fans who went.

Kendrick Lamar continues to be a divisive topic in hip-hop discourse these days, but his "Grand National" tour attendees have had some unforgettable nights. He touched down in Argentina yesterday night (Saturday, October 4) at the Estadio Monumental, and clips from the show caught by NFR Podcast and Complex Music on Instagram show that it was an amazing time for attendees.

However, Kendrick Lamar's South American "Grand National" run hasn't been perfect. But we're not talking about the conspiracy theories over ticket sales, price slashes, and what Drake Stans and other critics are peddling online, which for the most part haven't been confirmed nor denied.

Rather, we're talking about his canceled concert in Bogotá, Colombia, which did not take place much to the dismay of fans who waited for the show for hours. The reason behind the cancelation remains slightly murky, but official local reports point to structural issues at the Vive Claro stadium, security issues the day of the show, and intervention from the local government due to the aforementioned complications. Still, this Argentina footage shows that no matter the context, fans seemed to have a great experience.

Kendrick Lamar Grammys

Elsewhere, Kendrick Lamar's looking ahead to 2026, as he submitted his Grammys considerations. The Recording Academy will reveal their official nominations in early November, and we will see how many of the submissions end up panning out.

Among the submissions are the GNX album for Album of the Year, "luther" with SZA for Record and Song of the Year, various 2025 collaborations for Best Rap Song or Best Rap Performance, and more. If he wins four awards this year – as long as Jay-Z doesn't win anything – he would become the most awarded hip-hop artist in Grammy history.

Meanwhile, older Kendrick Lamar releases are also getting updates. "goosebumps" in assistance to Travis Scott is now the highest-certified hip-hop song of all time.

With this success in mind and many others, it's natural for folks to hold K.Dot to high standards when it comes to tours, commercial performance, etc. He's got one more LatAm show in Chile before heading to Australia later this year.

