Kendrick Lamar unveiled a new deposition skit during his latest Grand National Tour stop in Mexico City on Tuesday night. In the clip, he mentions his 2015 album, To Pimp A Butterfly, addressing how he's changed as an artist since dropping the iconic project.
“The Kendrick who made To Pimp A Butterfly is a lot different from the one who sits in front of me today. Would you say that’s a fair statement?" a man asks Lamar, who responds, "So, you know the music?" From there, Lamar launches into a performance of his GNX track, "Peekaboo."
Lamar has shared several pre-recorded deposition skits throughout the Grand National Tour, which began back in April. He appears to be poking fun at Drake for taking legal action against Universal Music Group over his song, "Not Like Us." Lamar will continue performing on the tour through December, when he wraps up in Sydney.
Drake UMG Lawsuit
Drake filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group, accusing the company of artificially boosting the popularity of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" in an effort to devalue his brand amid contract negotiations. On the track, Lamar raps, "Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor," as well as, "Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles." UMG has denied the allegations.
Drake's decision to sue UMG has been extremely controversial. Earlier this week, A$AP Rocky weighed in on the situation, telling Elle Magazine that he wasn't a fan of the move. “It was healthy for hip-hop,” he said. “The battle was between Kendrick and Drake, not Drake and everybody else who might have said something at that time, and that’s mainly why I fell back. I just hate the way it’s turning out with [Drake] suing and all that. What part of the game is that? What type of s—t is that? That’s none of my business, I guess.”