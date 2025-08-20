Kendrick Lamar Joins Elite Company By Reaching 50 Billion Total Streams On Spotify

BY Cole Blake 383 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Only a select few hip-hop artists have ever reached as many total streams as Kendrick Lamar now has on Spotify.

Kendrick Lamar has officially surpassed 50 billion total streams on Spotify. He's just the 14th artist in history to hit the mark overall and only the fifth rapper to do so. The only other hip-hop artists to cross 50 billion are Travis Scott, Eminem, Kanye West, and his current rival, Drake.

Among the group, Lamar has the third fewest credited songs of any artist to hit 50 billion and the fewest of the rappers. He reached the milestone with just 251 tracks. The update comes after Lamar's 2017 album, Damn, surpassed 10 billion streams alone, earlier this month.

Lamar has released a total of six studio albums over the course of his career, including Section.80, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, To Pimp a Butterfly, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, and GNX, in addition to Damn. Some of his most popular songs on Spotify include "luther," "All The Stars," "Not Like Us," and "Money Trees," among others.

Read More: Joey Bada$$ Reveals He Was Crip Walking To Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” All Summer

Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"

Despite the popularity of Kendrick Lamar's music over the last year, the success hasn't come without its challenges. Drake is in the process of taking legal action against Universal Music Group over the company's promotion of Lamar's hit song, "Not Like Us." Drake alleges that UMG used "covert tactics" to artificially increase the popularity of the song, which he says contains defamatory lyrics.

On "Not Like Us," Lamar raps: "Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles... Why you trollin' like a b*tch? Ain't you tired? / Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor."

In other news, Lamar is currently traveling on his Grand National Tour alongside SZA, who has been serving as a co-headliner. Following a show in Stockholm, Sweden on August 9th, the two are taking a brief pause from performing. The tour will resume in Mexico City, Mexico on September 23. They still have dates in Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, and Australia on the schedule.

Read More: Drake Targets UMG Executives Directly As Discovery Requests Continue To Pile Up

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Kendrick Lamar’s Full Super Bowl Halftime Show Viewership Finally Revealed 7.2K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "Luther" Sets New Record While Hitting One Billion Streams 5.8K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 72.5K
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Music Kendrick Lamar's Discography Sees Massive Streaming Boost Following Drake Feud 3.8K
Comments 0