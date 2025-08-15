Lucian Grainge Fires Back At Drake's Attempts To Access His Emails & Texts About "Not Like Us"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 591 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lucian Grainge Fires Back Drake Emails Not Like Us Hip Hop News
Nov 2, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake (center, black outfit) watches the action between the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lucian Grainge claims he had no knowledge or oversight related to Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track before it came out.

Drake might drop his last album with UMG once Iceman comes out, but his saga with the label has a much more consequential narrative right now. His defamation lawsuit against them over the Kendrick Lamar diss track "Not Like Us" is going all the way to the top: the industry giant's CEO, Lucian Grainge.

As reported by Billboard and HipHopDX, the executive responded to Drizzy and his legal team's motion to access his communications relating to "Not Like Us." The Toronto superstar seeks Grainge's emails and texts concerning that song's release, in addition to many other documents.

Furthermore, in response to Drake's document requests, Lucian Grainge submitted a declaration to the court. "I had never heard the recording ‘Not Like Us,’ nor ever saw the corresponding cover art or music video, until after they were released by Interscope Records," the statement reportedly read.

"As part of my role, I certainly have financial oversight of and responsibility for UMG’s global businesses," the CEO expressed. "[But] the proposition that I was involved in, much less responsible for, reviewing and approving the content of ‘Not Like Us’, its cover art or music video, or for determining or directing the promotion of those materials, is groundless and indeed ridiculous."

Read More: Drake Asks UMG To Provide Any Documents Related To Domestic Violence Claims Against Kendrick Lamar

Drake UMG Lawsuit
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors
Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lucian Grainge also blasted Drake's allegations of sabotage against UMG. "[It] makes no sense due to the fact that the company that I run, Universal Music Group N.V., has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Drake, including longstanding and critical financial support for his recording career, the purchase and ownership of the bulk of his recording catalog, and the purchase of his music publishing rights."

Also, Grainge claimed that The Boy continues to "waste [his] and UMG’s time and resources" with this type of discovery. He suggested that personal attacks are for the sake of media attention and financial renegotiations. UMG as a whole responded in similar ways, and also blasted Drake's attempts to access Kendrick Lamar's contract.

Amid Drake's other reflections on the rap battle, we will see where this legal controversy goes. For now, it seems like an uphill battle for both sides.

Read More: Drake Wants UMG To Clarify Dave Free’s Relationship To Kendrick Lamar’s Children

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
DJ Akademiks Drake Defamation Lawsuit UMG Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Breaks Down Drake's Amended Defamation Lawsuit Against UMG 1041
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-UNIVERSAL Music UMG's Newest Partnership Sparks Major Suspicion From Drake Fans 2.7K
Drake Not Like Us lawsuit petition Music Drake's "Not Like Us" Petitions: A Guide To The Rapper's Allegations Against UMG 4.5K
UMG Subpoena Drake Kendrick Lamar Testify Not Like Us Hip Hop News Music UMG Could Subpoena Drake & Kendrick Lamar To Testify In "Not Like Us" Defamation Case 3.4K
Comments 2