Drake might drop his last album with UMG once Iceman comes out, but his saga with the label has a much more consequential narrative right now. His defamation lawsuit against them over the Kendrick Lamar diss track "Not Like Us" is going all the way to the top: the industry giant's CEO, Lucian Grainge.

As reported by Billboard and HipHopDX, the executive responded to Drizzy and his legal team's motion to access his communications relating to "Not Like Us." The Toronto superstar seeks Grainge's emails and texts concerning that song's release, in addition to many other documents.

Furthermore, in response to Drake's document requests, Lucian Grainge submitted a declaration to the court. "I had never heard the recording ‘Not Like Us,’ nor ever saw the corresponding cover art or music video, until after they were released by Interscope Records," the statement reportedly read.

"As part of my role, I certainly have financial oversight of and responsibility for UMG’s global businesses," the CEO expressed. "[But] the proposition that I was involved in, much less responsible for, reviewing and approving the content of ‘Not Like Us’, its cover art or music video, or for determining or directing the promotion of those materials, is groundless and indeed ridiculous."

Drake UMG Lawsuit

Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lucian Grainge also blasted Drake's allegations of sabotage against UMG. "[It] makes no sense due to the fact that the company that I run, Universal Music Group N.V., has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Drake, including longstanding and critical financial support for his recording career, the purchase and ownership of the bulk of his recording catalog, and the purchase of his music publishing rights."

Also, Grainge claimed that The Boy continues to "waste [his] and UMG’s time and resources" with this type of discovery. He suggested that personal attacks are for the sake of media attention and financial renegotiations. UMG as a whole responded in similar ways, and also blasted Drake's attempts to access Kendrick Lamar's contract.