legal documents

- MusicKay Flock Proposes Release On $1.4 Million BailKay Flock's trial is scheduled to begin in September, 2024.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSoulja Boy's Baby Mama Tracked Down Blueface To Deliver Lawsuit Ahead Of His ArrestJackilyn Martinez is suing Blueface for accusing her of sleeping with him the day before her baby shower.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsBobbi Althoff's Husband Files For Divorce After Four Years Of MarriageAlthoff's ex is seeking joint custody of their two children.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsDid Jeezy Cheat? Jeannie Mai Legal Docs Suggest Infidelity Clause In Prenup May Lead To Major PayoutDespite their best efforts to stay on good terms amid their surprising split, things are getting messy for Jeannie and Jeezy.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDiddy Allegedly Wanted To Shoot Suge KnightAccording to her lawsuit, Cassie was "terrified."By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsDarius Jackson's Mom Had A Domestic Violence Restraining Order Against His DadDarius Jackson's parents remain at odds in court, battling over their once shared property.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsMaya Jama Returning Ex Ben Simmons' $1M Engagement Ring After Athlete Sends Legal DemandThe NBA player proposed to the "Love Island" host in December of 2021. By September of the next year, their engagement had ended.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChris D'Elia Child Porn Accuser Drops All Charges Against Him: ReportChris D'Elia's accuser, identified as Jane Doe, dismissed all child pornography claims against him voluntarily. By Deja Goode
- GossipOffset Blows Off $400K Lawsuit: ReportGuven's Fine Jewelry claims Offset didn't show to court after suing him over an outstanding $400K bill.By Aron A.
- CrimeR. Kelly Has No Visitors In Jail Other Than Remaining Girlfriend, Joycelyn SavageKelly being a loner is being cited as a reason for him to be granted bail. By Noah C
- EntertainmentTeairra Mari Attempts To Shut 50 Cent Down By Proving A Viable Alibi50 Cent and Teairra Mari's unyielding war wages on. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKodak Black Accuses Cops & Media Of Violating His Rights With Leaked Arrest PhotoKodak Black isn't happy with a photo of himself in cuffs making rounds online.By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Files Paperwork To Trademark "Okurrr": Report"Okurrr" merchandise appears to be on the way.By Aron A.