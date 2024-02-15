Soulja Boy's Baby Mama Tracked Down Blueface To Deliver Lawsuit Ahead Of His Arrest

Blueface and Soulja Boy have been at odds for some time now. Unfortunately, the former's jail stint hasn't prevented their feud from heating up either. Since the "Thotiana" rapper was arrested for violating his parole last month, Soulja Boy has gone after him online, even threatening to get him sexually assaulted while he's behind bars. He also went after the mother of his third child, Chrisean Rock, and accused their son Chrisean Jr. of having Down syndrome.

A lot of their beef surrounds some NSFW claims that Blueface has made about the mother of Soulja Boy's child, Jackilyn Martinez. "I f**ked your baby mama the day before your baby shower," he told Soulja in December. "Till Soulja get a DNA test that's my child lil bro I'm the daddy now... What's old about your baby mama sucking my d**k?" he also added.

Jackilyn Martinez Hit Blueface With Legal Docs At LA Club Show

For obvious reasons, Martinez wasn't thrilled by Blueface's claims and promptly hit him with a defamation lawsuit. Reportedly, she went out of her way to serve Blueface ahead of his arrest, even hiring a process server who tracked him down at one of his shows with Jaidyn Alexis. Reportedly, the legal docs were delivered at Fountain LA on January 7, just after midnight. Blueface is legally obligated to respond, though it might be tough considering his current incarceration.

Apparently, his current stay is expected to last until at least July of this year. Likely, he won't be free at that point either, however, as he's also wanted in Vegas for an alleged probation violation. What do you think of the mother of Soulja Boy's child suing Blueface for defamation? What about her hiring a process server to track him down at his show with Jaidyn Alexis? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

