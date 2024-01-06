Blueface Trolls Soulja Boy Further By Stepping On One Of His Plaques During Performance: Watch

One of Blueface's many beefs continues. The California hitmaker and the one who claims to be the originator of every trend in hip-hop, Soulja Boy, are still trading shots. The most recent artist to make a jab was indeed the "Thotiana" writer. A couple of days ago, Blueface hopped on a remix of his lady's hit song. His verse on Jaidyn Alexis' "Barbie" raised a lot of people's eyebrows.

He also roped Offset, Cardi B, and Chrisean Rock into the lyrics. "Offset upset Cardi got the update / Soulja Boy mad he found out his b**** f****d late." The latter refers to Blueface continuing to tease the "Crank That" songwriter that he was messing around with his baby momma before Soulja got linked. On top of that, the two even scheduled to squabble back in late December.

Blueface Wants All The Smoke With Soulja Boy

Predictably, it never went down, but Blueface may really be pushing things to the brink. In the video above from No Jumper's Instagram, the attention-seeker is stepping all over a Soulja Boy plaque. Blue was performing a show at a smaller venue recently and the video shows him walking over to it. He then proceeds to rap while stomping on it. Honestly, it is a race to see who will take Blueface on first.

