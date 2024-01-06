NLE Choppa Calls Blueface A "Clout-Chaser"

NLE Choppa has issue a response to Blueface after the LA rapper implied that his Memphis rival was trying to duck their boxing match. "I challenged you to a fight, so why you got a flyer with my face on and a website? I'm seeing this and I'm just thinking, 'Nah, this is some clout-chasing'. You got a flyer with my face on and a website that you got people clicking on for a pre-order or some sh-t," Choppa aid on Instagram.

Blue had implied that Choppa was unhappy with the presented fight terms and was trying to dip due to not having the opportunity to "negotiate" his terms. Furthermore, Blue also went after Choppa for being a "Muslim, vegan, and a crip". Choppa addressed the negotiation aspect, stating that Blue had multiple years of boxing experience compared to Choppa's lack of professional experience.

Read More: Blueface Says Chrisean Jr Looks Like Charles Barkley, Says The Baby Isn't His

NLE Choppa Denies Beef With Chrisean Rock

However, Blueface isn't the only person in the rapper's family that Choppa has been linked to beef with. In early December 2023, Choppa denied that a recent bar about Chrisean Rock's tooth was a "diss". "Was not dissing Chrisean", Choppa wrote on Instagram over a video of the bar in question. "@chrisean You Know I’m Scared Of You 😒😂" Choppa added as a caption to the post. However, it remains to be seen what the purpose of the lyric if not to diss Rock for her famously absent tooth.

Choppa's response came after Rock went after him hours after the song dropped. "This is so random ppl will just mention me saying anything," Rock wrote on social media, alongside a cry-laughing emoji. However, Rock's blase response actually got a fair amount of hate. People argued that she is never one to steer away from free exposure. Some fans went as far as to suggest that Choppa put her on the remix.

Read More: NLE Choppa Gets Curved By PinkyDoll, His Baby Mama Posts Pictures Of Their Son

[via]