Chrisean Rock Uses Bible Verse To Calm Her Down In New Social Media Update

After a "kidnapping" scandal with her baby daddy Blueface and their son, Chrisean Rock has a lot to decompress over. Moreover, she recently shared a new video on her social media platforms thanking fans for their constant support and for always holding her down. In it, the Baddies star read verses from the Bible and asked her followers to pray for their son amid his parents' tumultuous drama and fights. While this is never a good thing, it's at least heartening to know that a section of her fanbase always wishes Junior well, and have him in their best interests when it comes to them consuming her content.

It's a cyclical process, but one that the Baltimore native seems committed to breaking... sooner or much, much later. "Thank you, because it’s a lot on me. ‘Cause I really love my baby,” Chrisean Rock expressed. “So, when people just love him too, it makes it easier. That’s, like, your main goal when you have a kid. Like, you want to make sure he’s loved properly. You just hope you have the support. I just want to say thank y’all for holding me down. My fans and my friends, they’re really holding me down."

Chrisean Rock Cites The Bible With Her Son: Watch

In the post's Instagram caption, Chrisean Rock wrote the following: "@chriseanmalone.jr needs me so this the only thing I can do is pray amen." Meanwhile, she shared this video on Thursday (December 7) following a worrisome claim she made the previous day. The mother of one took to Twitter to dish out some thoughts on death, ones that worried her fanbase a lot because of how downtrodden she came off. "Dying sounds easier than living sometimes,” she posited. “I don’t really be trynna express myself in a negative way but damn sometimes I wonder why why why why why fr.”

Meanwhile, apparently that kidnapping fiasco wasn't as bad as people made it out to be. That's according to Junior's babysitter, Chrisean's friend Marsh, who said that she still has love for Blueface despite what he did. Hopefully more reactions like this push peace forward rather than trying to one-up another on how hard they clap back at each other. With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Chrisean Rock.

