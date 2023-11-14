Chrisean
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Receives Bench Warrant For Arrest Due To Probation & Assault: ReportThe Baltimore native and former "Baddies" star received assault charges due to incidents with James Wright and Woah Vicky.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChrisean Rock Lookalike Appears In NLE Choppa & Lil Mabu's New Music Video Dissing Blueface"Shotta Flow 7" contains a lot of shots at the California rapper, who has plenty of beef history with everyone in this headline.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Claims She's Unbothered By Recent Blueface DramaWith some new projects on the way, it looks like the Baltimore native doesn't want to focus on Blue's alleged third baby mama.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJaidyn Alexis Tweets "Free My BD" Amidst ControversyBy Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Slammed For Colorist Critique Of Instagram Live ViewerConsidering how many fans of the Baltimore native are not as keen to support her anymore, she should be welcoming every viewer she gets.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKodak Black Reacts To Chrisean Rock's Blueface Tattoo: "That's Real"Yak seemed to cosign the Baltimore native wearing her love for her volatile boo proudly, despite fans saying that they were all rooting for her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Vs. Karlissa Saffold: Blueface's Mom Wants To Cut All TiesSaffold doesn't want anything to do with the former "Baddies" star or her grandson after Rock allegedly wished death on her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Says "Free Blueface" As She Proclaims Love For Her Former BooHere we go again...By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Claims Snapchat Earns Her Close To $1 Million Every WeekWhatever the "Baddies" star is posting on the social media platform, it seems like the company wants her to keep it up to save them.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Accompanied Blueface To Turn Himself In With Their Son, Chrisean Jr.The California rapper's apparent arrest for parole violations wasn't without company, although folks hoped Rock would steer clear.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV"Baddies East": Chrisean Rock's Sister Tesehki Wants To Battle Smiley For SeizureFor those unaware, fans and cast members alike questioned Smiley's medical emergency, which she was not happy at all with.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChrisean Rock's Sister Tesehki Gets Her Flowers For Old Singing ClipsThe "Baddies" star has been making music for far longer than her sister, and many folks want her to get even more shine for this talent.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Was Using Toilet When Blueface Pulled Up To Fight Her Brother: WatchWe can't say why she decided to livestream her potty trip on Instagram, but it ended up capturing a wild moment.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Uses Bible Verse To Calm Her Down In New Social Media UpdateAmid an alleged kidnapping of her son on behalf of his father, the "Baddies" star has a lot on her mind to reckon with.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKarlissa Saffold Reacts To Son Blueface "Rescuing" His Son From Chrisean Rock's FriendAllegedly, Chrisean left Junior with a friend to be with a man, Blue beat the friend up at 4AM to kidnap his son, and they got in a car crash.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChrisean Rock Graces K Suave Music Video, They Flex Their StatusIt seems like the two rappers can't get enough of posting each other online these days, and they just keep confirming their bond... or are they?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBlueface & Chrisean Rock Spend Thanksgiving Together, Put Issues Aside For Their KidIt's a turkey miracle!By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChrisean's Rock Sister Tesehki Teases Fans With New Music On InstagramPeople are excited for her new music!By Tallie Spencer