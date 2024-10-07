Chrisean Rock Calls Cap On Tamar Braxton's Friend's Assault Lawsuit

BYGabriel Bras Nevares141 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chrisean Rock Lawsuit James Wright Assault Response Hip Hop News
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 12: chriseanroc attends the ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere at Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX on June 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The ZEUS Network)
The tables have allegedly turned.

James Wright Chanel, a friend of Tamar Braxton's, accused Chrisean Rock of allegedly attacking him. This allegedly went down backstage at Braxton's concert in Los Angeles in November of last year. She received a 30-day prison sentence for this and a 12-month probation period. But it looks like things aren't done. Moreover, according to alleged court documents reportedly obtained by In Touch Weekly, Rock dismissed the claims against her in the assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress lawsuit that alleges she caused "numerous physical injuries." She doubts that Wright "suffered extreme mental anguish and severe emotional distress, as well physical pain and suffering." Also, the reality TV star said his "conduct and actions" mean that she will not pay for damages.

"Defendant was crying and visibly upset because she stated everyone was lying about her not being where she was supposed to be for her part of the performance," the lawsuit against Chrisean Rock reads. "Plaintiff believes […] and alleges that defendant was misinformed about her role that evening. She was only supposed to participate in the ending of the concert performance. […] Plaintiff tried to console defendant and confirmed to defendant that she was not in the designated area as everyone else said because he would have seen her."

Read More: Chrisean Rock Breaks Down In Tears During Bible Study With Son: Watch

Chrisean Rock At French Montana's Birthday Celebration

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Chrisean Rock attends French Montana's Birthday Celebration at Private Residence on November 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images)

Furthermore Tamar Braxton claims that Wright "got hit in the face for being nice to a guest." He claims that Chrisean Rock called him a homophobic slur. "Defendant became upset with plaintiff and stated that if he again said she was not where she was supposed to be she was going to hit him," the lawsuit reads.

"Plaintiff politely told defendant, ‘I promise you, you were not on the side of the stage,'" the lawsuit against Chrisean Rock continued. "Defendant immediately, using the hand she was wearing large, champion-style rings, struck plaintiff several times in the face. Following the assault, defendant was being removed from the dressing room. [Defendant] continued to shout foul, obscene and insulting language toward plaintiff. [This includes] ‘F***ot-a** n***a’ and ‘I’ll hit that motherf***er again.’ A number of other people were in the dressing room who witness[ed] the assault against plaintiff."

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Has Change Of Heart After Blasting Chrisean Rock Over Son's Birthday Post

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...