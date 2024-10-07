Chrisean Rock Calls Cap On Tamar Braxton's Friend's Assault Lawsuit

The tables have allegedly turned.

James Wright Chanel, a friend of Tamar Braxton's, accused Chrisean Rock of allegedly attacking him. This allegedly went down backstage at Braxton's concert in Los Angeles in November of last year. She received a 30-day prison sentence for this and a 12-month probation period. But it looks like things aren't done. Moreover, according to alleged court documents reportedly obtained by In Touch Weekly, Rock dismissed the claims against her in the assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress lawsuit that alleges she caused "numerous physical injuries." She doubts that Wright "suffered extreme mental anguish and severe emotional distress, as well physical pain and suffering." Also, the reality TV star said his "conduct and actions" mean that she will not pay for damages.

"Defendant was crying and visibly upset because she stated everyone was lying about her not being where she was supposed to be for her part of the performance," the lawsuit against Chrisean Rock reads. "Plaintiff believes […] and alleges that defendant was misinformed about her role that evening. She was only supposed to participate in the ending of the concert performance. […] Plaintiff tried to console defendant and confirmed to defendant that she was not in the designated area as everyone else said because he would have seen her."

Chrisean Rock At French Montana's Birthday Celebration

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Chrisean Rock attends French Montana's Birthday Celebration at Private Residence on November 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images)

Furthermore Tamar Braxton claims that Wright "got hit in the face for being nice to a guest." He claims that Chrisean Rock called him a homophobic slur. "Defendant became upset with plaintiff and stated that if he again said she was not where she was supposed to be she was going to hit him," the lawsuit reads.