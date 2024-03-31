Chrisean Rock Attack Left James Wright Chanel Traumatized & Sleepless, He Reveals

Back in November, Chrisean Rock was invited to join Tamar Braxton onstage at her show in Baltimore, but things quickly took a turn for the worse. The Baddies star reportedly grew frustrated after being ushered off the stage by venue staff, as she was under the impression she'd be allowed to perform. As a result, she allegedly took her anger out on background singer James Wright Chanel by punching him in the face.

Chanel, who describes himself as an "innocent bystander," has since confirmed that the alleged attack caused serious damage to his teeth. He's also pressed charges against Chrisean. During a recent appearance on The Jst Us Podcast, Chanel reflected on the debacle, revealing that it continues to have a negative impact on his mental health.

James Wright Chanel Recalls Chrisean Rock Punching Him

"I be getting emotional when I talk about this," he began. "I'm still trying to figure out why this happened. Why did this happen to me? I wasn't in an argument with anyone, I wasn't going back and forth or arguing with anyone, none of that... What I walked in on was that with other people, not me." Chanel went on, describing how he feels the effects of the punch to this day. "I would wake up out of my sleep crying and not knowing why," he explained. "So when I contacted the therapist she said it's trauma, trauma will wake you up out of your sleep... The thing is I could have lost my life. You know, the right hit, you could be out of here... When I go to sleep I still see the moment."

