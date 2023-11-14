Tamar Braxton Details Chrisean Rock Assaulting James Wright Chanel, Denies Clout Chaser Claims: Watch

Chrisean Rock is mostly in denial about her role in the drama at Tamar Braxton's Baltimore concert his past weekend. The 23-year-old appears to have mistaken the show venue for the Baddies house, as she punched backup singer James Wright Chanel several times after finding out she wasn't a part of the R&B star's setlist. Practically everyone but Braxton has spoken out at this point, but on Monday (November 13) evening, a video appeared online in which she confirms Rock is responsible for traumatizing her friend and colleague.

"I wasn't going to say anything out of respect for James," the reality starlet began. "He got assaulted at my show, and it was by Chrisean," she specifically noted before sharing that several events resulted in the chaos that ensued that night. Before getting into the real tea, Braxton acknowledged her team and how much she loves them. "I'm not a clout chaser, I don't need that," the 46-year-old said, seemingly addressing Tommie Lee's post about Rock's antics being the only reason why the performance went viral.

Tamar Braxton Finally Speaks on Concert Drama

"Chrisean is someone I look at like, from afar, a younger sister," Braxton said. Because she, too, was in the spotlight at a young age, the vocalist has empathy for the new mother's situation and wanted to allow her to prove her growth and true character to the community. Unfortunately for everyone involved, that obviously didn't go as planned. "She was somebody I wanted to meet, to possibly take under my wing," Tamar went on.

While she didn't invite her "sibling" to perform at the show, the "My Man" artist admits she did suggest Rock join in on the "twerk off" they do at each show as her "Vibe" single plays. This is where things seemingly got messy, resulting in the Cr*zy In Love starlet's frustration. Now that Tamar Braxton is finally joining the conversation surrounding her Love & War concert, Chrisean Rock has interestingly pulled a vanishing act from social media. Her accounts aren't active for the time being, though her two-month-old son, Junior, still has a profile with over one million followers. Read what James Wright Chanel's assailant had to say this afternoon at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

