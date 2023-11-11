Tamar Braxton Twerks On Chrisean Rock Before James Wright Chanel Beef: Watch

Chrisean Rock is used to landing herself in serious trouble when Blueface is involved. This weekend, the 23-year-old is proving that she's capable of landing in hot water on her own accord as well. She's been focusing on the success of her music career in recent weeks, specifically her Blueface diss track, "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH" with Lil Mabu. Thanks to the hard work she's put in, Rock was recognized by R&B icon Tamar Braxton, and offered an opportunity to address the crowd at her Friday (November 10) evening concert.

In videos circulating from the event, the Baltimore native looks to be in good spirits while turning up with Braxton backstage. The pair show off their twerking moves for the camera. In another video, Rock speaks to the audience though there appears to be an effort to have her removed from the stage. According to initial reports, the new mother missed her opportunity to perform while attempting to grab a friend from the front of the venue. This set her off, and resulted in a physical attack on James Wright Chanel that reportedly sent him to the hospital.

Tamar Braxton and Chrisean Rock's Time Together Wasn't All Bad

Braxton's good friend LeTroy has been breaking down the drama from his perspective. He alleges that Rock was actually never meant to sing to the crowd last night. "She come to Tamar concert drunk with 1,000 people, smelling like weed, looking d**b," he yelled into the camera while defending his friends. "Apparently she makes music, I didn't know that," LeTroy's rant continued.

"Apparently she wanted to drop a beat, you know what I'm saying? So, she was mad that she didn't get to perform! I didn't know she was a performer, and even if I did know she was, she was not getting on the stage that everybody has worked their a** off to make! Y'all seen the video, she was up there a drunk fool," he vented.

LeTroy Recaps Baddies Star Assaulting James Wright Chanel

"That lady is a disgusting pig," LeTroy further bashed Rock in the caption of his post. "And I'm going to make sure she goes to jail. You do NOT come to my show and attack people! I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure she pays for assaulting James! She's going to PRISON. I am soooo disgusted." Do you think Chrisean deserves hard time for her latest violent actions? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

