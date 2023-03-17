Tamar Braxton
- TVTamar Braxton Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The SingerThe multifaceted journey to Tamar Braxton's prolific music career, entrepreneurial endeavors, and philanthropic pursuits.By Jake Skudder
- RelationshipsTamar Braxton Allegedly Threatened Jessie Woo’s Friend For Flirting With JR RobinsonJessie Woo shared text messages she received from Tamar Braxton to explain their falling out.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsTamar Braxton & Jeremy "JR" Robinson: Relationship TimelineThe couple are giving love another go!By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureTamar Braxton Prayer Circle Footage Leak With Toni & Chrisean Rock Upsets R&B Icon: "DISGUSTING"The incident went down on the same eve that Chrisean assaulted Tamar's backup singer, James Wright Chanel.By Hayley Hynes
- BeefChrisean Rock Breaks Up Tamar Braxton's Prayer Circle Backstage At Show In New VideoThe new clip may shed some light on a previous incident. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicChrisean Rock Returns From Social Media Break To Take Shots At Tamar BraxtonChrisean didn't stay away from Instagram for very long.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureTamar Braxton Drags Tommie Lee's Alleged Drug Use As "L&HH" Star Says Chrisean Rock Brought Her ViralityIt's been a tiring few days for Tamar, as well as her singer James Wright Chanel, who fell victim to Chrisean's physical aggression over the weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKarlissa Saffold Blames Tamar Braxton For Chrisean Rock's Aggressive Behaviour At Concert, R&B Star RespondsThe damage done to James Wright Chanel at Chrisean's hands reportedly includes "chipped teeth, gum damage, a busted nose, and a concussion."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJames Wright Chanel Shares Video From Dental Office, Tamar Braxton Says She's Tired Of The Whole Ordeal"And no I'm not going to show my face. My face is beat. It's tore up."By Tallie Spencer
- GramTamar Braxton Details Chrisean Rock Assaulting James Wright Chanel, Denies Clout Chaser Claims: WatchIn her video addressing the shocking incident, Tamar says that she saw Chrisean like a "little sister" who she wanted to give an opportunity to change the public's perception of her.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicToni Braxton Side-Eyes Chrisean Rock Twerking Backstage At Tamar's Concert: WatchBombastic side eye!By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChrisean Rock Leaves Social Media Amid James Wright Chanel BeefChrisean has made an interesting decision.By Alexander Cole
- GossipJames Wright Chanel Confirms Assault At Tamar Braxton Show, LeTroy Drops Chrisean Rock ReceiptsIt's still unclear exactly what transpired at Tamar's concert this weekend, though Chrisean seems sure she's not in the wrong.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeChrisean Rock Speaks On Tamar Braxton Concert Fight After Getting Fake Tooth Resealed: Watch"Why everybody storytelling?" Rock asked earlier this weekend as allegations began pouring out.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTamar Braxton Twerks On Chrisean Rock Before James Wright Chanel Beef: WatchBefore the alleged altercation with James Wright Chanel, Rock was posted up backstage with Tamar, twerking up a storm.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChrisean Rock Punches James Wright At Tamar Braxton Concert After Missing Her Set: ReportInsiders claim that authorities were called last night, but Rock had already fled the scene.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsA Look At Tamar Braxton's Dating HistoryTamar’s love life has had its fair share of highs and lows.By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureTamar Braxton Claims Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Tried To Fight HerKandi denied the claim, but Tamar responded, saying Kandi sounds like an abused woman. "I hope he's not beating you ass," wrote Braxton.By Erika Marie
- TVTamar Braxton Is Engaged, Fiancé's BM Calls Her "Demeaning & Disrespectful"Tamar is celebrating her engagement to JR Robinson who she met on the "Queens Court" dating show, but his baby mama isn't happy about it.By Erika Marie