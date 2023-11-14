Chrisean Rock Returns From Social Media Break To Take Shots At Tamar Braxton

Chrisean Rock may have picked the wrong time to step away from social media. She made the announcement earlier this week though fans were already skeptical right away how long she would actually be gone. Consequently Rock has often relied on social media drama to drive attention to her music and reality tv show. In the short time she was gone, Tamar Braxton emerged to make a variety of claims about her that she just couldn't help but respond to.

Only a few days after originally claiming she would leave social media, Chrisean Rock returned. Subsequently she went on Instagram Live to refute some of the things Tamar said and clear things up about an altercation that happened at one of her recent shows. "I'm that b*tch and I'm covered," she said on live. The second part is specifically clapping back at Braxton's call for "Justice for James" after an altercation during one of Rock's recent shows. Check out the original allegations and Chrisean's response below.

Read More: James Wright Chanel Confirms Assault At Tamar Braxton Show, LeTroy Drops Chrisean Rock Receipts

Chrisean Rock Breaks Her Social Media Hiatus

In the comments, fans cracked jokes at Chrisean's short break. "That wasn’t a hiatus. That was a commercial break," one of the top comments reads. "Did chisean not say 24hrs ago she’s deleting all social media ?" and "Lmfao she came back just to say that ? If god got you covered why you have to state that to us. If God rlly working on ya life you don’t have to prove nothing to anyone" other comments read.

Before deciding to take a break from social media, Chrisean was busy on the platform. Last week she bragged about how her two year old has a band account with over $500k in it. She seemingly said that in response to Blueface sharing a video of him cuddling with their son. What do you think of Chrisean Rock breaking her social media hiatus after less than two days? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Jaidyn Alexis & Blueface Sign Autographs As Chrisean Rock Tells Him To “Stop Speaking On [Her]”

[Via]