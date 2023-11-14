Karlissa Saffold Blames Tamar Braxton For Chrisean Rock’s Aggressive Behaviour At Concert, R&B Star Responds

When it comes to his baby mamas, we can never quite tell how Blueface's mom, Karlissa Saffold, is feeling about the other women in her son's life. Lately, she's been on a Jaidyn Alexis hate train, making it known that she doesn't see the "Stewie" artist with her MILF Music boss romantically too far into the future. At the same time, she seems confident that Chrisean Rock can still finesse her way back into the father of three's life, though it's unclear if he'll want anything to do with her now that she's been outed for punching James Wright Chanel at Tamar Braxton's Love & War concert this past weekend.

Rather than demanding Rock take accountability for her actions, or think twice about getting aggressive due to her newfound role as a mother, Saffold went on a rant blaming Braxton for inviting the 23-year-old out knowing her history of anger issues. "You knew that baby needed help when you brought her there," Blue's mom commented on a post of the R&B darling's response to all the drama from Monday (November 13) evening. "Your security should be responsible for bringing her there knowing she's worse than when she started... If you want to have her to help your following, you need the proper security or wait until she finishes healing. Respectfully, DaMama," Karlissa added.

Tamar Braxton Responds to Karlissa Saffold's Hate with a Message of Love

"I've never met none of [their] people," Tamar calmly replied. "Please leave me alone. I'm only here because my brother James was hit in the face for being nice to a guest," she said. According to her, Chanel's injuries include "chipped teeth, gum damage, a busted nose, and a concussion." Even with everything that's unfolding, the reality starlet is still sending prayers out to "those who need help" at this time. "I come in love. God bless everyone," she concluded.

Those who follow Karlissa Saffold on social media will know that she's never been one to hold back on expressing her feelings. Besides her attempt to blame Tamar Braxton for Chrisean Rock's wrongdoing, we also heard her thoughts on Jaidyn Alexis' most recent "Barbie" performance, which were less than positive, to say the least. Read everything Blueface's mom had to say at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

