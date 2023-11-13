Karlissa Saffold Blasts Jaidyn Alexis’ “Barbie” Performance As Jason Lee Teases Blueface’s Mom’s Interview

Between Blueface's two baby mamas, it's never quite clear who Karlissa Saffold is rooting for her son to spend the rest of his life with. We've heard her bash both Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis, though lately, she seems to be rooting for the 23-year-old to reconcile with her baby's daddy while pushing the "Stewie" rapper out of the picture. After seeing the live show Blue put together for his fiancee this past weekend, Saffold had plenty of thoughts about the future of her potential daughter-in-law's career, including some ideas about the benefits dance class and other lessons could offer Alexis.

"I know I'm not in the jacuzzi yet, but I just couldn't wait to get this message off my heart on Sunday morning," the Porter family matriarch told her Instagram viewers yesterday (November 12). "I just seen Jaidyn Alexis' performance, and this is gonna be a loving, honest delivery," Karlissa continued, noting that on another day, in her swimsuit, she might've laid into the MILF Music signee harder. "Jonathan, baby! I know you want Jaidyn to gone head and become this fabulous artist. She got a long way to go son," her rant began.

Read More: Blueface Declares Jaidyn Alexis A “Star” After “Barbie” Performance In School Gym

Blueface's Mom Offers Jaidyn Alexis Feedback on Recent Show

Saffold didn't stop there. "You are humiliating and embarrassing her," Blue's mom insisted. "You need to give her a few weeks of classes – dance and movement. In the meantime, have your sister, who's the real artist, get up there and sing that song for you, 'cuz that's your song," she added, furthering the narrative that the 26-year-old wrote the sassy lyrics to "Barbie."

Read More: Blueface’s Mom Karlissa Saffold Meets Junior, Says Chrisean Rock Knew What She Was Getting Into

Jason Lee Teases Karlissa Saffold Interview

Karlissa Saffold's social media profiles were privy to plenty of juicy content this past weekend. To kick things off, Blueface's mom pulled up on Chrisean Rock to finally meet her grandson, Junior, two months into his life. Now, Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee is hinting at dropping his interview with her soon, and it's sure to be filled with industry tea. Will you be tuning in to that conversation? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news.

