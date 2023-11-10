Blueface Declares Jaidyn Alexis A “Star” After “Barbie” Performance In School Gym

Blueface is putting money behind the mother of his first son’s rap career, somehow proving that Chrisean Rock’s viral success wasn’t necessarily a fluke. The rapper’s fully invested into Jaidyn Alexis’s career as an artist. Her numbers have been steadily growing on YouTube but it’s the single, “Barbie” that has TikTok in a chokehold. Alexis’s latest record, which seemingly contained shots at Chrisean Rock, has now made an impression on the Billboard charts, rising on the ​​TikTok Billboard Top 50 and recently debuting the Emerging Artists charts.

Evidently, Alexis’ latest feat translates to real life. Although she hasn’t been warmly embraced on stage in the past, her recent appearance at a California made it clear that the chart success translates to real life. Blueface and Jaidyn popped out at Santa Fe College during 310babii’s set. However, the response for Jaidyn was quite impressive. The crowd began getting extremely hyped, singing “Barbie” with the Milf Music star word-for-word. “Jaidyn is a super star,” Blueface wrote alongside a video of Jaidyn performing “Barbie.”

Jaidyn Alexis Earns Celebrity Praise

Things only seem to be growing in Jaidyn’s rap career. Following her deal with Columbia Records, she found herself receiving much praise from some prominent figures. Blueface recently listed a number of celebrities who’ve shown their support for Jaidyn in recent months. Artists like Wiz Khalifa, Chloe Bailey, Saucy Santana, BIA, and Yung Miami have shown support, alongside viral figures like Jayda Cheaves, Ari Fletcher, and Natalie Nunn. Evidently, Blueface isn’t as bothered with the attention Jaidyn received as he allegedly did with Chrisean Rock.

Amid their ongoing feud, Blueface seemingly got under Chrisean Rock’s skin. Chrisean responded to Blue with a list of artists she claims he had issues with after they began supporting her. She listed Lil Baby and Rick Ross, who Blue called out publicly, along with Drake, among others. Regardless, it seems that Blueface has positioned Jaidyn Alexis for success. Check out the video of her performance above.

