Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis’ New Singles Both Top 10 On TikTok’s Music Chart

Despite all the feuding that they do, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis actually have quite a bit in common. What brings them together is obviously their shared connection with Blueface, and working with the California native to further their music careers has helped both women in their own way. Since giving birth to the baby boy she shares with him, Rock has been distancing herself from Blue, instead collaborating with her beau, Lil Mabu, on a song called "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH."

The new arrival notably dissed the "Thotiana" rapper and was mostly penned by Chrisean's man. While a war of words ensued on Twitter after that dropped, Alexis and Blue are focusing their energy almost entirely on furthering her as an artist thanks to the success of her "Barbie" single. They may not find commercial success, but on the TikTok Music Chart for Thursday (October 26), the Baltimore native nabbed the No. 5 spot while Jaidyn came just behind her at No. 6.

Read More: Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis Sign Deal With Columbia Records: Watch

Chrisean Rock's Lil Mabu Collab & Jaidyn Alexis' Latest Release Are Neck in Neck

Both of Blue's baby mamas have been subject to public ridicule since meeting him, but still, music lovers can't help but weigh in on who has the better plan. "Jaidyn is a single, Chrisean is a feature," one person pointed out in @theneighborhoodtalk's comments. "It doesn't hold the same weight." Elsewhere, another user chimed in with, "Jaidyn has a good hook, that's all. Chrisean got people singing her entire verse word for word."

As Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis continue to do numbers on TikTok, the former is finally speaking out on the latter's engagement to their baby daddy. According to the Baddies cast member (and other social media sleuths), Blueface only proposed to his MILF Music signee as a publicity stunt. Read everything Rock had to say at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Calls Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis’ Engagement A “Publicity Stunt”

