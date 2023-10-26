Chrisean Rock Calls Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis’ Engagement A “Publicity Stunt”

Earlier this week, Blueface finally decided to make things official with the mother of his first two children, Jaidyn Alexis. The pair began as high school sweethearts, and have gone on quite the ride together since. After Blueface met Chrisean Rock on the set of Blue Girls Club in 2020, their relationship took an unfortunate turn. He then began his on-and-off-again relationship with Chrisean, which resulted in the Baddies star delivering their first child together last month. Despite Chrisean Jr.'s arrival, it became clear that their tumultuous relationship had come to an end for good when Blueface proposed to Jaidyn at a Rams game.

While their engagement remains controversial, most fans are glad to see the pair deciding to finally tie the knot. There is one person, however, that appears to be less than thrilled by the whole thing. That person is, of course, Chrisean. While the new mother insists that she's unbothered, she took to Instagram Live to speak on the engagement recently, claiming that she thinks the whole thing was just an act.

Chrisean Suggests Jaidyn's Ring Was Meant For Her

"Can I be honest?" she asked viewers. "I think that whole sh*t was probably a publicity stunt ... you know damn well that was my ring." Chrisean went on, claiming that she's becoming a "new" version of herself lately, and will just let social media users figure things out for themselves from now on.

Chrisean isn't the only one who's been critical of the duo's engagement, however. Some haters have also been suggesting that Blueface only proposed to the "Barbie" rapper so that she can help him earn some of the $13 million he owes in strip club shooting damages. What do you think of Chrisean Rock's take on Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis' engagement? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

