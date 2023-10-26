Chrisean Rock Says She Wants A Big Family: “One Down, One On The Way, 10 To Go”

Family planning is a deeply personal choice. For some, the dream of having a large family is a source of great joy and fulfillment. Chrisean Rock has recently made headlines for sharing that she wants 12 children. In a video clip that surfaced, Chrisean expresses that she wants a big family. In the clip, she says "I've always known I wanted to be a mom, I've always known I wanted to have 12 kids. "So, one down, one on the way, and 10 to go." With one child already in her life and "another on the way," she claims, she's nowhere near her goal of 12. Some people in the comments encouraged this dream, while others tried to poke fun at her. "Her math is worst then my 9 year old daughter she had to think how many more she got to go," one person said. "Wait did she just say she got one on the way? Is she trolling?" another asked.

Chrisean Rock shares a child with rapper ex, Blueface, and the co-parentinghas been anything but harmonious. Blueface hardly claims the child, and Chrisean has publicly dissed her baby father multiple times. In fact, she's been in the news recently for her recent Blueface diss track with Lil Mabu, "Mr. Take Ya B**ch." The song has been the center of online attention. The reactions to the song have been mixed, with nearly everyone expressing her sentiments. Aubrey O'Day for example, said in a tweet, "I’m so embarrassed for this new generation. We did not walk so this trash music could run. We need the gate keepers back... never thought I’d say it, but everything shouldn’t b allowed to enter the sacred space of real artists who practice their craft with discipline & respect."

Chrisean Rock Says She Wants A Big Family

Despite the mixed reactions to her sentiments, Chrisean is set on having more kids. Her declaration that she wants to have a total of 12 children may come as a surprise to some. This is given that she just had her first one, and it's seemed like a difficult journey to manage so far. "If only she truly knew her power! I want her to take this time out to love on her beautiful angel & find HERSELF! Adding more kids and no peace of mind is not going to work," one person wrote in the comments.

Despite Chrisean trying her best to move on and raise her son on her own, there's no denying that her ex-boyfriend and baby father Blueface is making it difficult. Amidst the recent media attention showered on Blueface, the 26-year-old rapper is now shifting his focus toward the future. Specifically when it comes to his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis. Although the two have had their share of ups and downs, "Thotiana" rapper got down on one knee and proposed to Jaidyn. To top it off, they took a trip to Capitol Records where Jaidyn announced her new record deal. Let us know your thoughts on HNHH.

