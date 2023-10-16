Chrisean Rock Disses Blueface While Lil Mabu Takes Shots At Wack 100 On “MR. TAKE YA B*TCH”

Man oh man do we have a bombshell from Chrisean Rock and Lil Mabu. The supposed "duo we didn't know we needed" has officially come out with a brand-new single. Rumblings around these two began a few days ago when Blueface's baby mama shared some photos on Instagram. She and Mabu were photographed in the studio cooking up something. Additionally, Rock revealed that she recently had an "emotional" and "beautiful" experience with a mystery man. We are not sure who that could be.

Let us just say it is interesting to see these two collab. However, Mabu and Chrisean know how to capitalize on their popularity and this is another example of that. Both are not holding back one bit. Rock kicks things off by straight-up going at Blueface. You can see some of her bars below. Mabu is also taking shots, but not Rock's ex. Instead, he goes after Wack 100.

Listen To "Mr. Take Ya B*tch" From Chrisean Rock And Lil Mabu

There are a couple of reasons why the New York rapper is dissing him. Wack 100 is ready to expose some stuff about Chrisean if she speaks negatively about him again. This could be Mabu backing his new friend on the track. On top of that, the Genius annotation says that Wack hangs around 6ix9ine. He is constantly been called a snitch after all of his trouble with the law. Apparently, Mabu is against that as he raps, "But I know Wack 100 ain't gon' like this (This) / 'Cause he f*** with snitches and I don't like kids (Kids)." This track is already heading towards viral status with over 155,000 views on YouTube.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new diss track from Chrisean Rock and Lil Mabu, "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH?" Are you surprised that both came together for this song? Do you think Wack 100 and Blueface will respond with diss songs of their own? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Chrisean Rock, Lil Mabu, as well as all of the hottest song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

F*** Blueface, I had to find a new bae

Yeah, aight, with my boo, f*** what you say (F*** what you say)

I might put it in his face, 'cause he wanna taste

This that newborn p***y, make my water break

Haa, oh he think this broke is my f***in' water (Water)

Gave birth to my kid, but I hate his father (His father)

