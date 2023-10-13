Chrisean Rock’s Son Sleepily Smiles In Cute New Photo, She Hits Studio With Lil Mabu

2023 has been a busy year in terms of celebrity pregnancies. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed their second son, Riot Rose, back in August, meanwhile Ciara confirmed that she and Russell Wilson are expanding their family too. Arguably one of the most high-profile babies to be born lately is Chrisean Rock and Blueface's son, who the 23-year-old named after herself. Since he arrived a little more than a month ago, the infant has experienced more than some social media users have accomplished in the last year. Junior has appeared in multiple music videos and is currently recovering from hernia surgery.

After Blue called his co-parent out for allegedly neglecting to get their little one's medical condition taken care of, she happily reported that the procedure went well. On Friday (October 13), the Baddies cast member shared a sweet new photo of her namesake that sees him sleepily smiling for the camera. "Papa bear," she wrote above the tweet, sharing her heartwarming nickname for Junior.

Junior Looks Happy and Healthy After His Hernia Surgery

Now that she has some experience under her belt, Rock seems to be more comfortable in her role as a mother. Seeing her misuse a baby carrier while at Walmart last month left many social media users expressing concern for Junior, but the reality starlet has made it clear that she's doing her best to provide for him. At least we know the young boy is sure to be financially secure, as his mom has been working practically non-stop since giving birth on Instagram Live.

On Thursday (October 12), Chrisean posted a photo dump taken during her studio session with Lil Mabu, whom she called a "young genius." It appears the pair is working on a collaborative single, though the money thrown around the room suggests that a video could've been filmed too.

Chrisean Rock Hits the Studio with "Young Genius" Lil Mabu

The "Lit" artist didn't clarify when she'll be sharing her mew music, but we're certainly curious to hear what she and Lil Mabu are cooking up. Are there any artists you'd like to hear Chrisean Rock collaborate with? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

