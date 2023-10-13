Chrisean Rock’s Pregnancy Questions Make It Seem As Though She’s Ready For Baby No. 2

Chrisean Rock's first pregnancy can only be described as a rollercoaster of toxic emotions. Much to our surprise, little more than a month after giving birth to her namesake, the 23-year-old is already suggesting that having another baby could be in her future. On Friday (October 13) morning, Rock hopped on Twitter to pose a few questions about having sex in the weeks after pregnancy. While her desire to know these things is fair, many are wondering why the reality starlet didn't ask Google instead of her social media followers.

"So if [you] get nutted in while [you] bleeding, can [you] get pregnant?" Rock openly pondered. "Like [when] does postpartum pu**y end? 😂," Junior's mom also asked. Just a few minutes later she shared even more information with the world about the things currently unfolding in her sex life. "[And] why [the f**k] did it feel like I lost my virginity all over again?" her next post began. "Like I was so emotional like it was beautiful," Rock expressed.

Chrisean Rock Has Burning Questions About Post-Partum Life

It's unclear if the person that the new mother was allegedly intimate with is her baby daddy, Blueface, or perhaps the unknown man she posted up with on FaceTime earlier this week. If the latter is the case, it's likely that sharing the information online is a ploy to make her co-parent jealous as he continues to release new music with Jaidyn Alexis.

"Nastiest s**t I ever read this year," producer ATL Jacob called out Rock under one of her tweets. "Girl, you want Blue's attention so bad," someone else speculated. "This ain’t never had to make it to the TL, keep it player Chrisean."

Twitter Users Are Tired of Her Behaviour

Keep scrolling to read what other social media users are saying about Chrisean Rock's early morning inquiries. Do you think she and Blueface will end up having another child together down the road? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

