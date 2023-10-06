Chrisean Rock Shares Sweet Post-Surgery Clip Of Her Son

Last month, it was revealed that Chrisean Rock and Blueface's 1-month-old son, Chrisean Jr., was suffering from a hernia. This revelation was unfortunately made under a controversial set of circumstances. Blueface had posted a photo of the child's hernia, and his genitals, in attempts to expose Chrisean for not addressing the medical issue.

Chrisean made it clear that she wasn't comfortable with the explicit image being shared, and claimed she would be pressing charges against Blueface. Amid the drama, fans have been concerned about Chrisean Jr.'s wellbeing. Luckily, Chrisean shared last week that she'd be bringing the boy to undergo the procedure soon. She opened up about navigating the process while trying to protect her privacy during an Instagram Live. "I don't want y'all at the hospital when I go," she explained. "'Cuz my fans, y'all really be finding me and s**t. I mean, y'all cool but y'all ain't that cool. Don't keep up with me like that."

Chrisean Jr. Is "Recovering So Fast," His Mother Reveals

Chrisean continued, called it a "hell of a process" to finally get her son into surgery. "It just kept dragging," the reality star described. "I met with so many f**king doctors bro. I was getting irritated with my d**n self, like bro, I just want my baby fixed." Fortunately, the child has now completed the procedure, and seems to be doing well. Chrisean shared a short clip of herself and the boy on Instagram from the hospital. "Papa you so handsome @chriseanmalone.jr," she wrote. "You recovering so fast."

Elsewhere on her Instagram Story, Chrisean looked to be back in studio, potentially cooking up some new music for fans. In the meantime, Blueface continues to promote the mother of his first two children's new track, "Barbie." He stars alongside Jaidyn Alexis in a music video for the song in which he claims she "left no crumbs." What do you think of the adorable new clip of Chrisean Jr.? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Chrisean Rock.

