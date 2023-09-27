Chrisean Rock Says She’s Going To Press Charges On Blueface

Every day brings a fresh wave of updates concerning the up and down relationship of Chrisean Rock and her on-again-off-again partner, Blueface. In the latest chapter of their dramatic saga, Rock left no room for ambiguity as she said she was planning to take legal action against her child's father. This decision was prompted by Blueface's highly inappropriate act of sharing explicit images of their child on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Using an Instagram live stream, Chrisean took to the platform to inform her followers about the most recent developments in their ongoing conflict.

In a candid moment during the live session, Chrisean expressed her frustration, stating, "Y'all right. This is what I get. Because I gave a n***a the benefit of the doubt to be a dad, to also just expose his son for pleasure. What do you think people gon' do with that picture? … It's our son, but you treating it like it's my son. If it was your son, I wouldn't think you would post your son p***s like that. Then you think it ain't gon' get serious. Bro, you're going to go to jail."

Chrisean Spoke Out Via IG Live

Rock's public announcement to press charges comes in the wake of Blueface's disturbing post on X, wherein he not only shared an explicit image of their child but also provided a graphic description of the child's private anatomy. "This what my son d*** look like and she worried about me and Lil Baby c**k like bih get our son c**k right then do what you want." The post has since been deleted.

Initially, Chrisean had assured the public that their child was in perfect health. However, it has now come to light that the young boy is suffering from a hernia. The public became aware of this information due to Blueface sharing the graphic photo. And Chrisean later clarifying that he indeed has one, but that he will get surgery for it soon. This revelation adds another layer of complexity to an already contentious situation, leaving many wondering about the future of this turbulent relationship and the well-being of their child. Sending prayers for the entire situation and Chrisean Jr. Stay up to date with the latest news on HNHH.



