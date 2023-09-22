Blueface & His Mom Respond To Chrisean Rock’s IG Live Rant About Baby Carrier Drama

Despite the general public's frequent requests to be removed from the Blueface family group chat, the rapper, his two co-parents, and his own mother continue to air out their grievances on social media. The controversy of the week seems to be Chrisean Rock's recent trip to Walmart. At the time, her weeks-old son was caught on camera leaning uncomfortably far backwards in his carrier. As expected, the 23-year-old is being ripped apart online. During an Instagram Live session addressing the incident, she was quick to shift the conversation to what Blue and Karlissa Saffold are doing wrong.

During her stream, Rock was clearly hurt by her baby daddy's tweet seemingly addressing her failure to support their son's neck. However, he's now claiming that the post was in reference to something else entirely. "My last tweet had none to do with the Walmart video," he wrote ahead of the weekend. "My last tweet was about the apology [and] nice things she said about me on Live. As far as the Walmart video, aye man, she gone do her," the "Thotiana" hitmaker continued.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Walmart Video: Reality Star Disses Blueface’s Mom & Explains Herself To Haters

Blueface Clarifies Recent Tweet

"I can't micromanage her [and] the baby. Y'all said I was doing [too] much so I backed off. She gone be ok," Blue insisted. The 26-year-old's mother, Karlissa Saffold, was called out by Rock in the same Live. She's since vented her frustrations regarding the situation online too. "Chrisean I'll get beat again and again if that's what he takes," she began, referencing the threats her son's ex made at her earlier today.

"We had a horrible start. You have never apologized. I tried to save you from this pain, and now that you have my grandson, yes I have a change of heart. I know that he's yours, but I know him and I'm here when you need me because I understand," Blue's family matriarch assured Rock.

Read More: Blueface Returns Home To Jaidyn Alexis, Immediately Torments Her

Karlissa Saffold Responds to Chrisean Rock's Threats

In response to Blueface's latest tweet, Karlissa wrote, "You already know she can't handle this. You definitely need to babysit while she goes to Target next time. Be grateful to God you can" on her Story. Out of all the adults caught up in this drama, who do you think is the most qualified to be taking care of Chrisean Jr.? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]