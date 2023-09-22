Blueface’s Mom Goes Scorched Earth On Chrisean Rock For Not Supporting Baby’s Neck

Blueface and Chrisean Rock recently had their child, Chrisean Jr. Overall, the two have gone through a lot of drama over these past few months. However, they are committed to co-parenting. In fact, Chrisean was recently with Blueface at a music video shoot for "Baby Momma Drama." Although their relationship dynamics have proven to be quite bizarre, they are trying to make it work. Unfortunately, sometimes, either Blue or Chrisean makes a grave mistake in public, and it goes viral.

That is exactly what happened on Thursday as a video of Chrisean at Walmart began making the rounds. In the clip, Chrisean was seen with her son in a carrier hanging off of her chest. However, instead of supporting her child's neck, she was letting his head hang. This is incredibly dangerous for a child, and pretty well everyone understands that this is something you cannot do or get away with. In fact, Blueface's mom took to social media where she gave her reaction.

The Mother Of Blueface Speaks Out

“Got my baby in the g****** grocery store with the g****** s*** folded over like he doing a backbend like he in the g****** gymnastics already,” she exclaimed. “Y’all over her just letting ‘em walk around Walmart. Who the f*** is walking around Walmart? You send somebody to Walmart, you don’t walk around Walmart. No, you in there where the muthafuckas pulling out the g****** phones to destroy your image and your whole life,” she said before continuing to disparage her for shopping at Walmart. It’s different sets of people. Why you going over there f****** with them people?”

The Original Video

A lot of people have weighed in on the matter, and pretty well no one is taking Chrisean's side. People are very sensitive when it comes to parenting, and for good reason. Hopefully, she learns a valuable lesson from all of this. Let us know your thoughts on all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

